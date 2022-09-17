https://sputniknews.com/20220917/car-accident-in-south-africa-kills-21-people-including-19-children-emergency-service-1100893836.html

Car Accident in South Africa Kills 21 People, Including 19 Children: Emergency Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 21 people, including 19 children, have been killed in an accident in the South African eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal

"The fatally injured include two adults and 19 children aged between about five and 12 years old," KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie was quoted as saying by News24.A minibus with primary pupils on board collided with a delivery truck on Friday afternoon.According to reports, ten people died on the scene, while others were declared dead at a local hospital.Emergency services are on the site. The cause of the crash is unknown at the moment.

