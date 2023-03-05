https://sputniknews.com/20230305/damascus-condemns-us-generals-illegal-trip-to-us-base-in-syria-1108073811.html

Damascus Condemns US General's 'Illegal' Trip to US Base in Syria

Damascus Condemns US General's 'Illegal' Trip to US Base in Syria

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the recent trip of US Gen. Mark Milley to a US base in northeastern Syria as a violation of the country's sovereignty, Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday.

2023-03-05T17:37+0000

2023-03-05T17:37+0000

2023-03-05T17:37+0000

world

syria

middle east

us

mark milley

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe33f3afc3281eb621f462dfa22dfdf8.jpg

"Syria strongly condemns the illegal visit of the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff to an illegal US military base in northeastern Syria," the ministry said, calling it a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Multiple US media have reported about the unannounced trip that took place on Saturday. Gen. Milley is said to have visited a logistics base in a Kurdish-held area to talk with troops and prepare recommendations for the Pentagon. The mission was allegedly in support of the US operation to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

https://sputniknews.com/20230304/us-continues-looting-of-quake-hit-syria-ships-dozens-of-tankers-worth-of-oil-out-of-occupied-areas-1108025021.html

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us occupation of syria, mark milley, damascus, syrian foreign ministry