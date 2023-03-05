International
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/damascus-condemns-us-generals-illegal-trip-to-us-base-in-syria-1108073811.html
Damascus Condemns US General's 'Illegal' Trip to US Base in Syria
The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the recent trip of US Gen. Mark Milley to a US base in northeastern Syria as a violation of the country's sovereignty, Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday.
2023-03-05T17:37+0000
2023-03-05T17:37+0000
world
syria
middle east
us
mark milley
"Syria strongly condemns the illegal visit of the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff to an illegal US military base in northeastern Syria," the ministry said, calling it a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Multiple US media have reported about the unannounced trip that took place on Saturday. Gen. Milley is said to have visited a logistics base in a Kurdish-held area to talk with troops and prepare recommendations for the Pentagon. The mission was allegedly in support of the US operation to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).
syria
us occupation of syria, mark milley, damascus, syrian foreign ministry
us occupation of syria, mark milley, damascus, syrian foreign ministry

17:37 GMT 05.03.2023
World
