https://sputniknews.com/20230305/damascus-condemns-us-generals-illegal-trip-to-us-base-in-syria-1108073811.html
Damascus Condemns US General's 'Illegal' Trip to US Base in Syria
Damascus Condemns US General's 'Illegal' Trip to US Base in Syria
The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the recent trip of US Gen. Mark Milley to a US base in northeastern Syria as a violation of the country's sovereignty, Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday.
2023-03-05T17:37+0000
2023-03-05T17:37+0000
2023-03-05T17:37+0000
world
syria
middle east
us
mark milley
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe33f3afc3281eb621f462dfa22dfdf8.jpg
"Syria strongly condemns the illegal visit of the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff to an illegal US military base in northeastern Syria," the ministry said, calling it a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Multiple US media have reported about the unannounced trip that took place on Saturday. Gen. Milley is said to have visited a logistics base in a Kurdish-held area to talk with troops and prepare recommendations for the Pentagon. The mission was allegedly in support of the US operation to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).
https://sputniknews.com/20230304/us-continues-looting-of-quake-hit-syria-ships-dozens-of-tankers-worth-of-oil-out-of-occupied-areas-1108025021.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_799246f12173c927828fbd8f4452e068.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us occupation of syria, mark milley, damascus, syrian foreign ministry
us occupation of syria, mark milley, damascus, syrian foreign ministry
Damascus Condemns US General's 'Illegal' Trip to US Base in Syria
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the recent trip of US Gen. Mark Milley to a US base in northeastern Syria as a violation of the country's sovereignty, Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday.
"Syria strongly condemns the illegal visit of the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff to an illegal US military base in northeastern Syria," the ministry said, calling it a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Multiple US media have reported about the unannounced trip that took place on Saturday. Gen. Milley is said to have visited a logistics base in a Kurdish-held area to talk with troops and prepare recommendations for the Pentagon. The mission was allegedly in support of the US operation to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).