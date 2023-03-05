https://sputniknews.com/20230305/11-dead-and-over-500000-americans-left-without-power-following-winter-storm-1108028246.html

11 Dead and Over 500,000 Americans Left Without Power Following Winter Storm

Thousands of people in the United States were left without power on Saturday following a harrowing winter storm that pummeled the country with snow and left 11 people dead.

Eleven people were confirmed to be dead on Saturday after a heavy snow storm battered the Northeast after damaging winds struck the south on Thursday and Friday. At least five people died in Kentucky, one person died in Tennessee, three people died in Alabama and one person died in Mississippi due to the storm.Over 550,000 residents of the US states of Michigan and Kentucky remain without electricity amid a powerful storm, according to the PowerOutage.us tracking portal.In Kentucky, about 297,000 customers are without power as of Saturday, while in Michigan, there are 257,000 customers without electricity. According to US media reports, the storm moved to New York and New England on Saturday and heavy snowfall is expected in these states including southern Maine and New Hampshire where 8 to 12 inches of snow fell.Northern California also experienced their portion of the storm with 28,000 homes and businesses losing power according to PowerOutage.us. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties on Thursday and activated state support and emergency response efforts as well as the California National Guard. On Saturday many Californians were left struggling to escape the quickly accumulating snow which has risen to as much as 10 feet in some areas. Some of Californians have been trapped in their own homes for days following the blizzard.

