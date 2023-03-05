International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/11-dead-and-over-500000-americans-left-without-power-following-winter-storm-1108028246.html
11 Dead and Over 500,000 Americans Left Without Power Following Winter Storm
11 Dead and Over 500,000 Americans Left Without Power Following Winter Storm
Thousands of people in the United States were left without power on Saturday following a harrowing winter storm that pummeled the country with snow and left 11 people dead.
2023-03-05T03:48+0000
2023-03-05T03:48+0000
americas
winter storm
us
weather
power outages
storm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108028100_0:158:3000:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_716093770973b4bad6c35b34f04b6801.jpg
Eleven people were confirmed to be dead on Saturday after a heavy snow storm battered the Northeast after damaging winds struck the south on Thursday and Friday. At least five people died in Kentucky, one person died in Tennessee, three people died in Alabama and one person died in Mississippi due to the storm.Over 550,000 residents of the US states of Michigan and Kentucky remain without electricity amid a powerful storm, according to the PowerOutage.us tracking portal.In Kentucky, about 297,000 customers are without power as of Saturday, while in Michigan, there are 257,000 customers without electricity. According to US media reports, the storm moved to New York and New England on Saturday and heavy snowfall is expected in these states including southern Maine and New Hampshire where 8 to 12 inches of snow fell.Northern California also experienced their portion of the storm with 28,000 homes and businesses losing power according to PowerOutage.us. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties on Thursday and activated state support and emergency response efforts as well as the California National Guard. On Saturday many Californians were left struggling to escape the quickly accumulating snow which has risen to as much as 10 feet in some areas. Some of Californians have been trapped in their own homes for days following the blizzard.
https://sputniknews.com/20230304/nearly-a-million-without-power-as-blackouts-blizzards-leave-americans-stranded-1108026442.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108028100_164:0:2836:2004_1920x0_80_0_0_1a697662d8a93bf63ab7198b38133245.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
snow storm, us storm, winter storm, weather, storm casualties
snow storm, us storm, winter storm, weather, storm casualties

11 Dead and Over 500,000 Americans Left Without Power Following Winter Storm

03:48 GMT 05.03.2023
© AP Photo / Inyo County Search and RescueThis March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows InyoSAR members search for a missing person near an area along Death Valley Road, a rough road running south of the 168, and leading into Death Valley National Park, Calif. The California Highway Patrol identified a cell phone ping linked to the missing person, Thursday, March 2, and sent a helicopter crew that spotted a partly snow-covered vehicle with the man waving inside, sheriff's authorities said in a statement.
This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows InyoSAR members search for a missing person near an area along Death Valley Road, a rough road running south of the 168, and leading into Death Valley National Park, Calif. The California Highway Patrol identified a cell phone ping linked to the missing person, Thursday, March 2, and sent a helicopter crew that spotted a partly snow-covered vehicle with the man waving inside, sheriff's authorities said in a statement. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
© AP Photo / Inyo County Search and Rescue
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Thousands of people in the United States were left without power on Saturday following a harrowing winter storm that pummeled the country with snow and left 11 people dead.
Eleven people were confirmed to be dead on Saturday after a heavy snow storm battered the Northeast after damaging winds struck the south on Thursday and Friday.
At least five people died in Kentucky, one person died in Tennessee, three people died in Alabama and one person died in Mississippi due to the storm.
Over 550,000 residents of the US states of Michigan and Kentucky remain without electricity amid a powerful storm, according to the PowerOutage.us tracking portal.
In Kentucky, about 297,000 customers are without power as of Saturday, while in Michigan, there are 257,000 customers without electricity.
According to US media reports, the storm moved to New York and New England on Saturday and heavy snowfall is expected in these states including southern Maine and New Hampshire where 8 to 12 inches of snow fell.
Northern California also experienced their portion of the storm with 28,000 homes and businesses losing power according to PowerOutage.us. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties on Thursday and activated state support and emergency response efforts as well as the California National Guard.
On Saturday many Californians were left struggling to escape the quickly accumulating snow which has risen to as much as 10 feet in some areas. Some of Californians have been trapped in their own homes for days following the blizzard.
Snowstorm in California - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2023
Americas
Nearly 1 Million Without Power as Blackouts, Blizzards Leave Americans Stranded
Yesterday, 23:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала