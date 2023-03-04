Nearly A Million Without Power As Blackouts, Blizzards Leave Americans Stranded
A monumental storm has smacked into the US this weekend, bringing with it freezing temperatures and feet of snow. Some Northern Californians who were unprepared for such weather are now calling out for help from rescues crews, after being trapped by quickly accumulating snow.
Close to a million American homes and businesses have been left without power after a huge storm swept across the US this week.
After claiming ten lives as it surged through Southern and Midwestern states, the powerful system blanketed the Northeast with several feet of snow in many places.
But for higher-elevation residents on the West Coast, the problems aren’t over yet. In Southern California, residents of popular resort areas like San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, and Big Bear Mountain continue struggling to dig themselves out after a blizzard dumped as many as ten feet of snow on them over the past several days.
A large but unknown number of Californians currently remain trapped in their homes, according to local authorities. It’s believed that the areas’ proximity to cities like Los Angeles means that many of those trapped may have been unprepared for the snowfall, which has reportedly left the state’s snowpack the highest it’s been since 1983.
Authorities have reportedly enlisted the help of snow plows, fire crews, and the California National Guard in their response, and promised to do everything they can.
“Folks, we’re here for you,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. “We’re going to dig you out, and we are coming.”
The effort to ensure residents’ safety has involved volunteers as well, including a pilot group called CalDART which helps deliver supplies to those in need.
One US outlet quoted Zachary Oliver, a volunteer with the group, as describing families as having the most urgent needs when listing what he’d helped provide.
“It was food, medicine and baby supplies,” Oliver said. “Nobody has formula or diapers — that’s a big one we’re needing up here.”
As of 3:00 PM local time more than 8,000 customers were without power in the county of Nevada in California, about 356 customers were also without power in the county of Sierra, according to PowerOutage.us.