https://sputniknews.com/20230304/serbian-tennis-player-djokovic-denied-entry-to-us-due-to-covid-regulations-1108013680.html

Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Denied Entry to US Due to COVID Regulations

Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Denied Entry to US Due to COVID Regulations

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to the United States to participate in two tournaments as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Florida Senator Rick Scott said on Saturday.

2023-03-04T10:30+0000

2023-03-04T10:30+0000

2023-03-04T10:30+0000

world

us

covid-19

novak djokovic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104205592_0:521:2674:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_0da46baf270dcd7f505d81209e4f0a11.jpg

"We have been told that the Department of Homeland Security just denied Novak Djokovic's vaccine waiver request, making him ineligible to compete in the US next week in CA & the Miami Open," Scott said on Twitter. He also urged the US government to lift the mandatory vaccination requirement for everyone arriving in the US, adding that the situation with the Serbian tennis player "makes no sense," as "Joe Biden says COVID-19 is over but still bars Novak Djokovic from competing at the Miami Open." Last year, Djokovic missed the US Open, as well as a number of other tournaments in the US because he refused to vaccinate against coronavirus. The Indian Wells Masters tournament will be held from March 8-19, and Miami Open from March 22-April 2.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

novak djokovic, florida senator rick scott, vaccinated against covid-19