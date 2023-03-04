https://sputniknews.com/20230304/serbian-tennis-player-djokovic-denied-entry-to-us-due-to-covid-regulations-1108013680.html
Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Denied Entry to US Due to COVID Regulations
Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Denied Entry to US Due to COVID Regulations
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to the United States to participate in two tournaments as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Florida Senator Rick Scott said on Saturday.
2023-03-04T10:30+0000
2023-03-04T10:30+0000
2023-03-04T10:30+0000
world
us
covid-19
novak djokovic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104205592_0:521:2674:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_0da46baf270dcd7f505d81209e4f0a11.jpg
"We have been told that the Department of Homeland Security just denied Novak Djokovic's vaccine waiver request, making him ineligible to compete in the US next week in CA & the Miami Open," Scott said on Twitter. He also urged the US government to lift the mandatory vaccination requirement for everyone arriving in the US, adding that the situation with the Serbian tennis player "makes no sense," as "Joe Biden says COVID-19 is over but still bars Novak Djokovic from competing at the Miami Open." Last year, Djokovic missed the US Open, as well as a number of other tournaments in the US because he refused to vaccinate against coronavirus. The Indian Wells Masters tournament will be held from March 8-19, and Miami Open from March 22-April 2.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104205592_0:42:2674:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f2b2b51b68a8131850fd18307e8f3d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
novak djokovic, florida senator rick scott, vaccinated against covid-19
novak djokovic, florida senator rick scott, vaccinated against covid-19
Serbian Tennis Player Djokovic Denied Entry to US Due to COVID Regulations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to the United States to participate in two tournaments as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Florida Senator Rick Scott said on Saturday.
"We have been told that the Department of Homeland Security just denied Novak Djokovic's vaccine waiver request, making him ineligible to compete in the US next week in CA & the Miami Open," Scott said on Twitter.
He also urged the US government to lift the mandatory vaccination requirement for everyone arriving in the US, adding that the situation with the Serbian tennis player "makes no sense," as "Joe Biden says COVID-19 is over but still bars Novak Djokovic from competing at the Miami Open."
Last year, Djokovic
missed the US Open, as well as a number of other tournaments in the US because he refused to vaccinate against coronavirus.
The Indian Wells Masters tournament will be held from March 8-19, and Miami Open from March 22-April 2.