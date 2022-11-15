https://sputniknews.com/20221115/novak-djokovic-reportedly-granted-visa-for-2023-australian-open-1104204677.html

Novak Djokovic may be set to feature in next year's Australian Open tennis tournament after his three-year ban was reportedly overturned by the Anthony Albanese-led government, state broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has also purportedly revoked the ban that barred him from entering the country until January 2025. The ministry is yet to make a public statement on the matter, however.The Australian Immigration Ministry's reported decision comes after the country scrapped its rule forcing overseas visitors to reveal their vaccination status in July.At the time, Djokovic said he was positive about hearing good news from Canberra regarding his ban.The Serb is a nine-time Australian Open champion and was unable to defend his title earlier this year after he was deported from Down Under for entering the country without a COVID-19 vaccination, allowing Spain’s Rafael Nadal to become the first man to claim 21 Grand Slam titles.The Spaniard subsequently added another major trophy to his cabinet by winning the French Open in June.Djokovic, however, will have an opportunity to equal Nadal's record if he participates in the Melbourne tournament in January.

