'Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore Dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the popular '90s action film "Saving Private Ryan", has died in a Californian hospital
On Friday, Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the popular '90s action film “Saving Private Ryan”, has died in a Californian hospital. He was 61.In mid-February, Sizemore collapsed at his home in Los Angeles after a brain aneurysm. He was immediately taken to a local hospital. Emergency units had been to Sizemore's house earlier the same day and treated him after he felt unwell, but hospitalization was not an issue at the time.Tom is known for many successful projects. He played Sergeant Michael Horvath in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film "Saving Private Ryan", Detective Jack Scagnetti in Oliver Stone's "Natural Born Killers", Lieutenant Colonel Danny McKnight in the film "Black Hawk Down".The actor's filmography includes "Pearl Harbor," "Enemy of the State," and David Lynch's cult classic series "Twin Peaks."
On Friday, Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the popular '90s action film “Saving Private Ryan”, has died in a Californian hospital. He was 61.
"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger were at his side," his manager Charles Lago said in a statement on Friday as quoted by US media.
In mid-February, Sizemore collapsed at his home in Los Angeles after a brain aneurysm. He was immediately taken to a local hospital. Emergency units had been to Sizemore's house earlier the same day and treated him after he felt unwell, but hospitalization was not an issue at the time.
Tom is known for many successful projects. He played Sergeant Michael Horvath in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film "Saving Private Ryan", Detective Jack Scagnetti in Oliver Stone's "Natural Born Killers", Lieutenant Colonel Danny McKnight in the film "Black Hawk Down".
The actor's filmography includes "Pearl Harbor
," "Enemy of the State," and David Lynch's cult classic series "Twin Peaks."