https://sputniknews.com/20230304/saving-private-ryan-actor-tom-sizemore-dies-at-61-1108002429.html

‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Tom Sizemore Dies at 61

‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Tom Sizemore Dies at 61

Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the popular '90s action film “Saving Private Ryan”, has died in a Californian hospital

2023-03-04T04:47+0000

2023-03-04T04:47+0000

2023-03-04T04:47+0000

actor

death

americas

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108002276_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e201b3b044e1e8d896c54bcdd14a471d.jpg

On Friday, Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the popular '90s action film “Saving Private Ryan”, has died in a Californian hospital. He was 61.In mid-February, Sizemore collapsed at his home in Los Angeles after a brain aneurysm. He was immediately taken to a local hospital. Emergency units had been to Sizemore's house earlier the same day and treated him after he felt unwell, but hospitalization was not an issue at the time.Tom is known for many successful projects. He played Sergeant Michael Horvath in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film "Saving Private Ryan", Detective Jack Scagnetti in Oliver Stone's "Natural Born Killers", Lieutenant Colonel Danny McKnight in the film "Black Hawk Down".The actor's filmography includes "Pearl Harbor," "Enemy of the State," and David Lynch's cult classic series "Twin Peaks."

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saving private ryan, saving private ryan, black hawk down