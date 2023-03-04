International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230304/saving-private-ryan-actor-tom-sizemore-dies-at-61-1108002429.html
‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Tom Sizemore Dies at 61
‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Tom Sizemore Dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the popular '90s action film “Saving Private Ryan”, has died in a Californian hospital
2023-03-04T04:47+0000
2023-03-04T04:47+0000
actor
death
americas
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108002276_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e201b3b044e1e8d896c54bcdd14a471d.jpg
On Friday, Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the popular '90s action film “Saving Private Ryan”, has died in a Californian hospital. He was 61.In mid-February, Sizemore collapsed at his home in Los Angeles after a brain aneurysm. He was immediately taken to a local hospital. Emergency units had been to Sizemore's house earlier the same day and treated him after he felt unwell, but hospitalization was not an issue at the time.Tom is known for many successful projects. He played Sergeant Michael Horvath in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film "Saving Private Ryan", Detective Jack Scagnetti in Oliver Stone's "Natural Born Killers", Lieutenant Colonel Danny McKnight in the film "Black Hawk Down".The actor's filmography includes "Pearl Harbor," "Enemy of the State," and David Lynch's cult classic series "Twin Peaks."
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108002276_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8f29531008327b8cef4b936c472bf3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saving private ryan, saving private ryan, black hawk down
saving private ryan, saving private ryan, black hawk down

‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Tom Sizemore Dies at 61

04:47 GMT 04.03.2023
© AP Photo / John CarucciActor Tom Sizemore poses in New York, April 18, 2013.
Actor Tom Sizemore poses in New York, April 18, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2023
© AP Photo / John Carucci
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On February 18, famous blockbuster actor Tom Sizemore was hospitalized from his home in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm.
On Friday, Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the popular '90s action film “Saving Private Ryan”, has died in a Californian hospital. He was 61.
"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger were at his side," his manager Charles Lago said in a statement on Friday as quoted by US media.
In mid-February, Sizemore collapsed at his home in Los Angeles after a brain aneurysm. He was immediately taken to a local hospital. Emergency units had been to Sizemore's house earlier the same day and treated him after he felt unwell, but hospitalization was not an issue at the time.
Tom is known for many successful projects. He played Sergeant Michael Horvath in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film "Saving Private Ryan", Detective Jack Scagnetti in Oliver Stone's "Natural Born Killers", Lieutenant Colonel Danny McKnight in the film "Black Hawk Down".
The actor's filmography includes "Pearl Harbor," "Enemy of the State," and David Lynch's cult classic series "Twin Peaks."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала