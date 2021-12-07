https://sputniknews.com/20211207/80th-national-pearl-harbor-remembrance-day-held-in-hawaii--1091314167.html

80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii

80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii

The 7th of December is the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

2021-12-07T17:59+0000

2021-12-07T17:59+0000

2021-12-07T17:59+0000

news

us

japan

ceremony

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105420/62/1054206216_0:126:2000:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_3b330c79866011915439685cd26fb301.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Hawaii where the 80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration event is taking place on 7 December.Survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack and visitors will traditionally commemorate the victims of the 1941 events when 2,403 people were killed and more than a thousand injured by a Japanese military strike on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu in what was then the Territory of Hawaii.At the time of the attack, the US was a neutral country, but the Pearl Harbor tragedy resulted in its formal entry into World War II. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

us

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, us, japan, ceremony