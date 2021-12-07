Registration was successful!
Live Video: 80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii
The 7th of December is the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
news, us, japan, ceremony

80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii

17:59 GMT 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Marco GarciaUSS Key West, a Navy submarine
USS Key West, a Navy submarine
© AP Photo / Marco Garcia
Each year, survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack hold a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the 1941 events, in which over 2,000 were killed.
Watch a live broadcast from Hawaii where the 80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration event is taking place on 7 December.
Survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack and visitors will traditionally commemorate the victims of the 1941 events when 2,403 people were killed and more than a thousand injured by a Japanese military strike on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu in what was then the Territory of Hawaii.
At the time of the attack, the US was a neutral country, but the Pearl Harbor tragedy resulted in its formal entry into World War II.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
