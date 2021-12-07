80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii

Watch a live broadcast from Hawaii where the 80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration event is taking place on 7 December.Survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack and visitors will traditionally commemorate the victims of the 1941 events when 2,403 people were killed and more than a thousand injured by a Japanese military strike on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu in what was then the Territory of Hawaii.At the time of the attack, the US was a neutral country, but the Pearl Harbor tragedy resulted in its formal entry into World War II. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
