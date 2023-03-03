https://sputniknews.com/20230303/us-jury-finds-disgraced-lawyer-alex-murdaugh-guilty-for-2021-murder-of-his-wife-son-1107962800.html

US Jury Finds Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Guilty for 2021 Murder of His Wife, Son

US Jury Finds Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Guilty for 2021 Murder of His Wife, Son

The widely-followed US trial centered around the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the wife and 22-year-old son of lawyer Alex Murdaugh. The pair were killed... 03.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-03T00:20+0000

2023-03-03T00:20+0000

2023-03-03T01:02+0000

americas

us

guilty verdict

south carolina

murder charges

financial crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107962654_0:195:2949:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_7d0c9023020e5a02a7b7072573754abc.jpg

A US jury on Thursday found well known South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son in a trial that captivated the nation since proceedings first began at the start of February.Murdaugh was found guilty on both murder counts as well as the two additional counts of possession of a weapon during a crime. The 12-member jury deliberated for less than three hours before announcing the verdict. Although prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, Murdaugh does face 30 years to life behind bars. The prosecution team has indicated they will be seeking life in prison without the possibility of parole for the double murder.Shortly after the verdict was announced, Murdaugh was removed from the courtroom. He showed no response and was directed out without issue.Sentencing in the case is set for Friday at 9:30 a.m. local time.The case gained nationwide attention after reports detailed that Murdaugh, whose family name for four generations has been synonymous with the law in South Carolina, killed his wife and son in an attempt to keep his embezzlement behavior from being exposed. Prosecutors argued that the disbarred attorney stole millions of dollars from his clients and colleagues.In earlier closing arguments, Murdaugh's defense team used the opportunity to lay doubt in the investigative work carried out by both the police and forensic teams assigned to the case, saying that no physical evidence tied him to the deaths of his wife and son.Officials additionally sought to explain the lawyer's repeated alibi revisions by stating they were the result of an addiction-induced paranoia. It was noted Murdaugh was addicted to opiates.Aside from the looming Friday sentencing, Murdaugh is also facing 99 separate charges in cases that have yet to go to trial, and which all stem from the lawyer's history of alleged financial crimes.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/alex-murdaugh-and-the-fall-of-a-southern-dynasty--1089143932.html

americas

south carolina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, guilty verdict, south carolina, murder charges, financial crime