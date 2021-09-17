Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/alex-murdaugh-and-the-fall-of-a-southern-dynasty--1089143932.html
Alex Murdaugh and The Fall of a Southern Dynasty
Alex Murdaugh and The Fall of a Southern Dynasty
Alex Murdaugh has been charged with insurance fraud following his confession of a failed suicide attempt by a hitman to secure his son a $10 million insurance... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T01:56+0000
2021-09-17T01:55+0000
south carolina
murder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082202868_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_732e9750c5f46b4018781b87ba731997.jpg
The legal circumstances surrounding Murdaugh have blossomed, from a contained small-town crime news snippet into a full-blown true-crime saga. The South Carolina attorney and occasional prosecutor faces charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report. However, that is just the tip of the iceberg. Murdaugh’s failed scheme to hire a hitman to murder him so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy that led to the aftermentioned charges has led to a series of new investigations. Much like William Faulkner’s American epic, “Absalom! Absalom!,” each peak into the Murdaugh family unveils a deeper and darker look into a southern patriarchy.The Murdaugh family is the definition of a dynasty. From 1920 to 2006, a man with the surname Murdaugh served as the solicitor of the 14th Judicial Circuit of South Carolina. For 86 years, one family controlled the courts of the Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper and Allendale counties. For 86 years, they determined what charges to bring, what crimes to investigate, and what sentences to recommend. For 86 years, they were the law.The Murdaughs didn’t just preside over the 14th Judicial district, they also started and ran the highly successful law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick, or PMPED Law Firm. One family was on both sides of the courtroom. The power that the Murdaugh family held gave them the ability to be shielded from the law, and to wield it as they saw fit. Alex Murdaugh wasn’t born with a silver spoon, but rather a silver gavel.The September 4, 2021 failed assisted suicide attempt by Alex Murdaugh was simply the final breach in a long leaking dam. The day before, he left the family law firm of PMPED over accusations that he misappropriated funds, and, mere months earlier, on June 7, his son and wife were fatally shot in their Islandton home. The murder brought national attention to the family, and resulted in an interview of Alex’s two brothers with ABC News. The murder has yet to be solved and no charges have been filed.The interview paints the Murdaughs as a pillar of their community, an upstanding family with nothing to hide. Yet, that wasn’t entirely true. Alex’s son Paul had faced three felony charges following a February 2019 boating accident that resulted in the death of Mallory Beach. As of June 2021, no trial had been scheduled, and there were whispers that the Murdaugh’s deep connections at the 14th Circuit may have had something to do with that. However, these remain rumors.Adding further speculation to the Murdaughs using their influence to avoid legal consequences was the death of their housekeeper. Gloria Satterfield died at the Murdaugh’s home in an apparent slip and fall accident. However, her death certificate said she died of natural causes and was never reported to the local coroners’ office. Her estate filed a wrongful death suit with the Murdaughs, settling for $500,000, but as of now, the family hasn’t received any money. With all of the attention on Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has opened a criminal investigation in Satterfield’s death.In 2015, Stephen Smith died in a hit-and-run accident about 10 miles from the Murdaugh’s estate. The case was ruled a hit-and-run, but investigators felt that foul play could have been at hand. Smith’s mother believed her son had been murdered and has insinuated that the Murdaugh family was either directly involved or helped facilitate a cover-up.Alex Murdaugh’s attorney claims his client was severely depressed and addicted to opioids. The combination of his son and wife being murdered, and then his father dying three days later, would send anyone in a downward spiral. Another factor could be that Murdaugh faced serious financial strains. He had yet to pay the Satterfields in the wrongful death suit, and he had misappropriated funds from his family’s law firm.The truth in all of these cases has yet to be revealed. Are the Murdaughs a murderous family or have they used their deep connections in the justice system to help shield themselves and others from justice? Were Paul and Maggie Murdaugh slain by someone who felt Paul had skirted retribution for the death of Mallory Beach? Or had Alex Murdaugh done the unthinkable?Perhaps the most puzzling, and likely the most revealing bit of information is why did Alex Murdaugh hire a hitman to carry out his suicide? Was it just for the life insurance payout? Was it to make it look like he had enemies and draw eyes away from the family?The story of the Murdaughs has yet to be fully written. With multiple investigations going on at once, there’s no telling what will be revealed.
south carolina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082202868_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_2e6b7673492cc828c1e60af1ac4ff916.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south carolina, murder

Alex Murdaugh and The Fall of a Southern Dynasty

01:56 GMT 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / Flickr/Jimmy Emerson, DVMSouth Carolina State Capitol
South Carolina State Capitol - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / Flickr/Jimmy Emerson, DVM
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Alex Murdaugh has been charged with insurance fraud following his confession of a failed suicide attempt by a hitman to secure his son a $10 million insurance payout.
The legal circumstances surrounding Murdaugh have blossomed, from a contained small-town crime news snippet into a full-blown true-crime saga. The South Carolina attorney and occasional prosecutor faces charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report.
However, that is just the tip of the iceberg. Murdaugh’s failed scheme to hire a hitman to murder him so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy that led to the aftermentioned charges has led to a series of new investigations. Much like William Faulkner’s American epic, “Absalom! Absalom!,” each peak into the Murdaugh family unveils a deeper and darker look into a southern patriarchy.
The Murdaugh family is the definition of a dynasty. From 1920 to 2006, a man with the surname Murdaugh served as the solicitor of the 14th Judicial Circuit of South Carolina. For 86 years, one family controlled the courts of the Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper and Allendale counties. For 86 years, they determined what charges to bring, what crimes to investigate, and what sentences to recommend. For 86 years, they were the law.
The Murdaughs didn’t just preside over the 14th Judicial district, they also started and ran the highly successful law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick, or PMPED Law Firm. One family was on both sides of the courtroom. The power that the Murdaugh family held gave them the ability to be shielded from the law, and to wield it as they saw fit.
Alex Murdaugh wasn’t born with a silver spoon, but rather a silver gavel.
The September 4, 2021 failed assisted suicide attempt by Alex Murdaugh was simply the final breach in a long leaking dam. The day before, he left the family law firm of PMPED over accusations that he misappropriated funds, and, mere months earlier, on June 7, his son and wife were fatally shot in their Islandton home. The murder brought national attention to the family, and resulted in an interview of Alex’s two brothers with ABC News. The murder has yet to be solved and no charges have been filed.
The interview paints the Murdaughs as a pillar of their community, an upstanding family with nothing to hide. Yet, that wasn’t entirely true. Alex’s son Paul had faced three felony charges following a February 2019 boating accident that resulted in the death of Mallory Beach.
As of June 2021, no trial had been scheduled, and there were whispers that the Murdaugh’s deep connections at the 14th Circuit may have had something to do with that. However, these remain rumors.
Adding further speculation to the Murdaughs using their influence to avoid legal consequences was the death of their housekeeper. Gloria Satterfield died at the Murdaugh’s home in an apparent slip and fall accident.
However, her death certificate said she died of natural causes and was never reported to the local coroners’ office. Her estate filed a wrongful death suit with the Murdaughs, settling for $500,000, but as of now, the family hasn’t received any money. With all of the attention on Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has opened a criminal investigation in Satterfield’s death.
In 2015, Stephen Smith died in a hit-and-run accident about 10 miles from the Murdaugh’s estate. The case was ruled a hit-and-run, but investigators felt that foul play could have been at hand. Smith’s mother believed her son had been murdered and has insinuated that the Murdaugh family was either directly involved or helped facilitate a cover-up.
Alex Murdaugh’s attorney claims his client was severely depressed and addicted to opioids. The combination of his son and wife being murdered, and then his father dying three days later, would send anyone in a downward spiral. Another factor could be that Murdaugh faced serious financial strains. He had yet to pay the Satterfields in the wrongful death suit, and he had misappropriated funds from his family’s law firm.
The truth in all of these cases has yet to be revealed. Are the Murdaughs a murderous family or have they used their deep connections in the justice system to help shield themselves and others from justice? Were Paul and Maggie Murdaugh slain by someone who felt Paul had skirted retribution for the death of Mallory Beach? Or had Alex Murdaugh done the unthinkable?
Perhaps the most puzzling, and likely the most revealing bit of information is why did Alex Murdaugh hire a hitman to carry out his suicide? Was it just for the life insurance payout? Was it to make it look like he had enemies and draw eyes away from the family?
The story of the Murdaughs has yet to be fully written. With multiple investigations going on at once, there’s no telling what will be revealed.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:31 GMTUS Coast Guard Joins Australia Navy for 3-Day Exercise in South China Sea
01:56 GMTAlex Murdaugh and The Fall of a Southern Dynasty
01:33 GMT'At the End of the Occupation' Country Faces Many Challenges - Head of Afghan National Peace Council
01:11 GMT'Human-Sized Penguin' Uncovered by New Zealand Schoolchildren Reveals Ancient Species
00:52 GMTTrump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
YesterdayUS Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
YesterdayMinneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
YesterdayTexas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border
YesterdayBotched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
YesterdayTwitter Goes Bonkers After Star Batsman Virat Kohli Quits as Skipper of India's T20I Cricket Team
YesterdayHuman Hair as Pet Food? Indian Scientists Develop Unique Way to Use Keratin Waste
YesterdayBiden Retrieved on New Attack Ad Against Buttigieg Over Fears of Reprisal, Book Claims
YesterdayHow New Book About Trump Misfired, Inflicting Further Damage to Biden's DoD After Afghan Debacle
YesterdayUS Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
YesterdaySpecial Counsel Durham Allegedly Seeking to Indict Lawyer at Firm With Ties to 2016 Clinton Campaign
YesterdayOne Assassin Can Shift The Balance: Ex Lawmakers Say US Gov't Still Vulnerable to Attacks After 9/11
YesterdayPopulariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
Yesterday2024 Republican Presidential Candidates Lay in Wait for Donald Trump’s Decision
Yesterday'Campaign to Destroy Trump'? Why Is POTUS 45 Under Fire Amid Defamation Suit and How Political Is It
YesterdayLabour Foreign Spokeswoman Urges ‘Strategic’ Nuke Sub Response to China’s ‘Genocide’