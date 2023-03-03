https://sputniknews.com/20230303/biden-roasted-for-betraying-washington-dc-statehood-bid-by-overriding-citys-crime-law-1107987719.html

Biden Roasted for ‘Betraying’ Washington, DC Statehood Bid by Overriding City’s Crime Law

US President Joe Biden faced a wave of criticism on Thursday after announcing he would not block a Republican move to repeal a crime reform law recently passed

A bill to rewrite the city’s criminal code for the first time in a century was passed by the DC Council in November, eliminating most mandatory minimum sentences, reducing mandatory maximum penalties, and allowing jury trials for misdemeanors, among other changes. Republicans and some moderate Democrats who support tough-on-crime policies that include higher police budgets and harsher sentences have condemned the changes, claiming they will cause more crimes to happen.Last month, the new Republican-majority House voted to overturn the law, and in the Senate, evenly split between the two parties but with a handful of “kingmaker” Independent moderates, it seems likely a narrow majority will pass the resolution in the coming days.Biden provoked fury with the move, which was seen as a “betrayal” of his past support for statehood for Washington, DC. While the capital city houses the institutions of national government, it is also home to 700,000 residents who have no democratic representation in Congress. The city government was granted self-rule in 1973, having previously been managed directly by Congress, but Congress has retained the power to review and reject the city’s laws and other policies.Advocates say only giving the city statehood can give it equal autonomy and give its citizens equal representation."Defending those without power matters, and past pledges of support for DC Statehood couldn’t ring more hollow," Allen said.Folks online were less kind, accusing the president of failing to understand the concept of autonomy.“If you supported DC statehood and home-rule, you wouldn’t be overriding DC’s elected representatives,” one user wrote. “This is a terrible decision. You clearly don't support DC statehood if you sign this bill. Shame,” said another."I believe ppl have rights - except when I disagree with them, then they don't anymore," another user wrote.

