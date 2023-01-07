https://sputniknews.com/20230107/all-by-myself-washington-dc-tops-list-of-loneliest-cities-in-america--1106110587.html

'All by Myself': Washington DC Tops List of 'Loneliest' Cities in America

'All by Myself': Washington DC Tops List of 'Loneliest' Cities in America

Washington DC has topped the list of 'loneliest' cities in America, according to survey.

2023-01-07T12:56+0000

2023-01-07T12:56+0000

2023-01-07T12:56+0000

washington

loneliness

us chamber of commerce

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106109998_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef93b29ec48d010f16650467bcdb6309.jpg

America's capital, Washington DC, has been named as the loneliest city in the entire country, according to a new study from the Chamber of Commerce.Analyis of US Census Bureau data revealed the disheartening statistics: among the 319,565 households in Washington, D.C., nearly half (48.2%) had just one occupant. Overall, 154,140 residents live "solo" in the nation's capital, with this applying to 21.5% of men and 26.7% of women. Furthermore, the trend appears to be gathering steam, as the city is persistently "getting lonelier." Statistics don't lie: the number of people leading solitary household lives has increased 5.9% year-over-year since 2016, the survey showed.Across more than 170 cities of the United States with a population of at least 150,000, more than 36 million Americans (approximately 29 percent of all households) had just one occupant, continued the study.The trend of living solo appeared to be driven by such factors as marriage being "placed on hold". Thus, in 2022, the average age when people tied the knot was 30.1 for men and 28.2 for women. Incidentally, Fontana, a city in San Bernardino County, California, has been named as the least loneliest place to live, with only 11.1 percent of residents opting to live on their own. Here is a breakdown of the cities that made it into America's "lonesome" top ten.The research added that the COVID-19 pandemic had invariably impacted many people’s lives, with some cities witnessing radical changes in living situations. As an example, it cited the number of people living alone in Cape Coral, Florida, which had soared by 42.8%, from 14,559 in 2019 to 20,787 in 2021. In Irving, Texa, there was a 31.7% percent increase during that same time period.Incidentally, in 2022 the US Census Bureau named Washington DC as America's "Work from Home" capital, after discovering that 48.3 percent of employees were working remotely there.

https://sputniknews.com/20221116/us-senate-advances-bill-granting-federal-protections-to-same-sex-interracial-marriages-1104306178.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/number-of-americans-working-from-home-tripled-to-179-over-3-years---census-bureau-1100833565.html

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

washington dc, topped list of loneliest cities in america, us chamber of commerce survey, solitary household lives, marriage placed on hold, people living alone