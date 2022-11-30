https://sputniknews.com/20221130/us-senate-passes-bill-granting-federal-protections-to-same-sex-interracial-marriages-1104845250.html

US Senate Passes Bill Granting Federal Protections to Same-Sex, Interracial Marriages

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Tuesday passed legislation granting federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

The senators passed the Respect for Marriage Act in a vote of 61-36, with 60 votes needed for passage.The bill requires the US federal government to recognize a marriage between two individuals if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed. It also guarantees recognition of marriages between states through the full faith and credit clause of the US Constitution.However, the bill does not require US states to issue marriage licenses contrary to their laws.The legislation was crafted through bipartisan collaboration and amended to provide religious protections for organizations who do not wish to provide goods or services for the celebration of same-sex marriages. The bill also contains provisions to prevent it from being used to diminish or repeal protections such as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.The House passed the bill in July, placing the legislation on track to be signed by US President Joe Biden.The Senate passed the bill in its so-called “lame duck session” between Election Day earlier in November and the new class of lawmakers taking office in January. While Democrats will retain their majority in the Senate, they are set to lose control of the House.Lawmakers are also slated to consider government funding legislation, the National Defense Authorization Act, Ukraine aid and other legislative priorities before the end of the year.

