Macron's Africa Tour Sign of Emergency as France Loses Influence in Continent, Expert Says

On Wednesday, Macron began a five-day tour that will take him on a visit to Congo, Gabon, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to the Elysee Palace, the visit aims to enhance cooperation with the countries.

On Wednesday, Macron began a five-day tour that will take him on a working visit to Congo, Gabon, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to the Elysee Palace, the visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation with countries in the region. He cites the case of Mali, which, according to reports, will relegate the French language's status from official to working in its new constitution. Another factor driving Africa's antipathy for France, which is seen as part of the collective West, is the "perception that Europe is now devoting its billions in aid to Ukraine," the expert says. The French leader "totally lacks vision" for Africa and is probably more interested in the continent's natural resources than in political ties with African countries, Asselineau argues. He said that French diplomacy should have long focused on these ties of cooperation with Africa, but the officials in charge, including Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Secretary of State for Francophonie Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, have shown little enthusiasm for strengthening the partnership with the continent. France's influence in Africa is being rapidly overshadowed by Russia and China, and one of the reasons is that, unlike France, their officials are "practical and not ideological or condescending," and therefore welcomed anytime and everywhere across the continent, Asselineau says. All this unwraps against the backdrop of accelerating trade between African countries and Russia and China, while France is gradually loosing its status as the dominant foreign trade partner on the continent, the expert says. Paris is also failing in the Sahel countries in its efforts to help fight radical Islamists due to a lack of financial means, which makes African states look for support from others, including Russia, he says. Last year, French troops withdrew from Mali, and in January, Burkina Faso officially ended all France-led operations on its territory, where French forces were present under a 2018 agreement to help combat Islamist militant groups.

