https://sputniknews.com/20230302/cynical-bryansk-terror-attack-designed-to-taunt-russia-into-offensive-1107954223.html

'Cynical' Bryansk Terror Attack Designed to Taunt Russia Into Offensive

'Cynical' Bryansk Terror Attack Designed to Taunt Russia Into Offensive

A Ukrainian insurgent group opened fire on a civilian vehicle in a village near the border in Russia’s Bryansk region, killing the driver and injuring a ten-year-old passenger.

2023-03-02T15:25+0000

2023-03-02T15:25+0000

2023-03-02T15:38+0000

analysis

bryansk

attack

terrorist attack

terror

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107953890_0:51:2216:1298_1920x0_80_0_0_387e25533cec3e2ba93c01207193f36c.jpg

"I see two main reasons [for the attack]. They are counting on a speedy, forceful response from Russia. Keep in mind that the Ukrainian side has been waiting for a Russian offensive since the end of January and through the entire month of February. They have been waiting, and even proclaimed that the battles around Artyomovsk signaled the launch of such an offensive. What was this for? The fact is that in reality, Ukraine is gearing up for a large-scale offensive with a rearmed army in April, a month or a month-and-a-half from now. But they would very much like to force us into an offensive and strike a blow against us on the open fields by luring us out from our defensive lines," Suzdaltsev, an assistant professor and deputy dean of the School of the World Economy and International Affairs at Russia’s Higher School of Economics, told Sputnik in an interview.Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack in the village of Lyubechane, Bryansk region, citing it as yet another example of the kind of Western-backed Ukrainian neo-Nazi terrorism that Russia’s military has been fighting against for the past year. Putin stressed that those responsible for the attack and their masters "would not succeed" in their campaign of terror and that Russia would ultimately "crush them."The second motive, according to Suzdaltsev, revolves around an attempt by Kiev to "throw a monkey wrench" into the work of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian delegation at this week’s G20 meeting in New Delhi.In any event, Thursday’s violence, involving what now appears to have been a few saboteurs which the Russian side failed to catch or neutralize in time, carried a highly "cynical character," Suzdaltsev summed up.The Russian Federal Security Service confirmed Thursday that a group of infiltrators had penetrated the border, and that an operation to liquidate them was underway.

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/putin-ukrainian-forces-committed-terror-attack-in-bryansk-by-opening-fire-on-civilians-1107946483.html

bryansk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

terrorist attack, infiltration, border, incident, terror, terrorism, analysis, reaction, reasons, cause