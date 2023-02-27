LIVE UPDATES: Kremlin Slams 'Absurd' New EU Sanctions List

Latest Statements by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin pays great attention to China's plan for Ukraine;

The details of the Chinese plan for Ukraine are the subject of careful analysis and accounting, this is a long and intense process;

It makes no sense to comment on reports about the discussion of the supply of military equipment by Beijing to Russia: all information was refuted by China;

Situation around Transnistria is the subject of close attention and cause for concern. Provoked from outside, the West and Kiev are capable of provocations, we are aware of this;

Kremlin considers new EU sanctions list absurd, says there are doctors and human rights activists on it, people who have nothing to do with sanctions;

At present, there are no prerequisites for negotiations on Ukraine, Russia's special operation is moving toward its goals;