Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Kremlin Slams 'Absurd' New EU Sanctions List
27.02.2023
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian crisis
LIVE UPDATES: Kremlin Slams 'Absurd' New EU Sanctions List

10:02 GMT 27.02.2023
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the plea of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
After Russia's operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine"began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Ukraine, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Check out Sputnik's live updates for more.
10:12 GMT 27.02.2023
Latest Statements by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin pays great attention to China's plan for Ukraine;
The details of the Chinese plan for Ukraine are the subject of careful analysis and accounting, this is a long and intense process;
It makes no sense to comment on reports about the discussion of the supply of military equipment by Beijing to Russia: all information was refuted by China;
Situation around Transnistria is the subject of close attention and cause for concern. Provoked from outside, the West and Kiev are capable of provocations, we are aware of this;
Kremlin considers new EU sanctions list absurd, says there are doctors and human rights activists on it, people who have nothing to do with sanctions;
At present, there are no prerequisites for negotiations on Ukraine, Russia's special operation is moving toward its goals;
The Kremlin cannot imagine the circumstances under which the "return" of Crimea is possible: it is an integral part of Russia.
