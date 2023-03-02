https://sputniknews.com/20230302/putin-ukrainian-forces-committed-terror-attack-in-bryansk-by-opening-fire-on-civilians-1107946483.html

Putin: Ukrainian Forces Committed Terror Attack in Bryansk by Opening Fire on Civilians

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one.

Ukrainian forces committed a terror attack in Bryansk by opening fire on civilians riding in a car, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said.Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that a group of Ukrainian nationalists penetrated the border, and an operation to liquidate the infiltrators is underway.Prior to that, Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that one person was killed by the Ukrainian attack. The governor's office noted that there were no precise details on the number of Ukrainian troops that attacked the region. Meanwhile, Kursk Regional Governor Roman Starovoyt stated that one person was killed and two were wounded by the Kiev regime's bombardment of the settlement of Tetkino. At least five shells hit the border village, the official said, adding that three houses were damaged.

