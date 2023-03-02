https://sputniknews.com/20230302/putin-ukrainian-forces-committed-terror-attack-in-bryansk-by-opening-fire-on-civilians-1107946483.html
Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one.
russia
12:08 GMT 02.03.2023 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 02.03.2023)
Ukrainian forces committed a terror attack in Bryansk by opening fire on civilians riding in a car, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said.
"Today they committed another terrorist act, another crime, entered the border territory and opened fire on civilians. They saw that it was a civilian car, they saw that civilians and children were sitting there, no, an ordinary Niva, they opened fire on them," Putin said.
Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service
(FSB) confirmed that a group of Ukrainian nationalists penetrated the border, and an operation to liquidate the infiltrators is underway.
Prior to that, Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that one person was killed by the Ukrainian attack.
"Today, an infiltration unit from Ukraine penetrated into the village of Lyubechane, Klimovsky district. The saboteurs fired at a moving vehicle. As a result of the attack, one resident was killed, and a ten-year-old child was wounded," the head of the region wrote on his Telegram channel.
The governor's office noted that there were no precise details on the number of Ukrainian troops that attacked the region. Meanwhile, Kursk Regional Governor Roman Starovoyt stated that one person was killed and two were wounded by the Kiev regime's bombardment of the settlement of Tetkino. At least five shells hit the border village, the official said, adding that three houses were damaged.