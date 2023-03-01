https://sputniknews.com/20230301/top-sub-saharan-african-countries-by-life-expectancy-1107893395.html
Top Sub-Saharan African Countries by Life Expectancy
Top Sub-Saharan African Countries by Life Expectancy
With Africa experiencing a host of problems, the continent of developing countries, notably its Sub-Saharan countries, has dramatically increased its average life expectancy, data provided by the World Bank has shown.
Sub-Saharan Africa has dramatically increased its average life expectancy despite the fact that the continent still experiences a number of social and economic problems, according to data provided by the World Bank.The top 10 African countries are Seychelles (77), Cabo Verde (75), Mauritius (74), Senegal (68), Sao Tome and Principe (68), Eritrea (67), Rwanda (67), Gabon (67), Tanzania (66) and Botswana (66), with the top three being island nations whose life expectancy exceeds the global average. The continent's bottom three countries for life expectancy are the Central African Republic (55), Nigeria (53), and Chad (53).
12:58 GMT 01.03.2023 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 01.03.2023)
Over the past 60 years, sub-Saharan African nations' average life expectancy has mainly been increasing, having leapt from 41 in 1960 into 61 in 2020. However, this is still far off the average life expectancy in the world, which is 72.