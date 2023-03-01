https://sputniknews.com/20230301/top-sub-saharan-african-countries-by-life-expectancy-1107893395.html

Top Sub-Saharan African Countries by Life Expectancy

With Africa experiencing a host of problems, the continent of developing countries, notably its Sub-Saharan countries, has dramatically increased its average life expectancy, data provided by the World Bank has shown.

Sub-Saharan Africa has dramatically increased its average life expectancy despite the fact that the continent still experiences a number of social and economic problems, according to data provided by the World Bank.The top 10 African countries are Seychelles (77), Cabo Verde (75), Mauritius (74), Senegal (68), Sao Tome and Principe (68), Eritrea (67), Rwanda (67), Gabon (67), Tanzania (66) and Botswana (66), with the top three being island nations whose life expectancy exceeds the global average. The continent's bottom three countries for life expectancy are the Central African Republic (55), Nigeria (53), and Chad (53).

