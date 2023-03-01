International
Senior Russian Diplomat, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Discuss Cooperation in Africa
Senior Russian Diplomat, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Discuss Cooperation in Africa
"During the discussion, the officials had an extensive exchange of opinions on relevant issues regarding further strengthening of the Russian-Belarusian comprehensive cooperation in Africa," the ministry said in a statement.
"During the discussion, the officials had an extensive exchange of opinions on relevant issues regarding further strengthening of the Russian-Belarusian comprehensive cooperation in Africa," the ministry said in a statement.The meeting took place at the request of the ambassador, according to the Russian ministry. Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went on a tour to friendly African countries in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit in 2023, with Russia seeking closer economic and political ties with the countries from the continent. The ministry said that Bogdanov and Krutoy also discussed the participation of Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko in the second Russia-Africa summit in the city of St. Petersburg from July 26-29. During the meeting, Krutoy said that the Belarusian side focuses on strengthening political contacts and stepping up cooperation with the countries of the African continent in all spheres. The Belarusian diplomat expressed his conviction that Minsk, as Moscow's closest ally, would organically integrate into the format of the summit. The sides also exchanged views on the work of the Belarusian side in the business, humanitarian, exhibition, and other segments of the upcoming summit.
06:39 GMT 01.03.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy discussed the cooperation of the two countries in Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
