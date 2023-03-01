russia launched its special military operation in ukraine, donetsk and lugansk people’s republics, russia's special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, what is happening in ukraine, updates on ukraine war, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine conflict
russia launched its special military operation in ukraine, donetsk and lugansk people’s republics, russia's special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, what is happening in ukraine, updates on ukraine war, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine conflict
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine May Engage in Nuclear Provocation Near Transnistria, Russia Warns
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
Since 10 October, Russia has been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure in retaliation for Kiev's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, executed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Recently, the US and several Western countries announced a new injection of military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:49 GMT 01.03.2023
Air Raid Alerts Issued in Several Regions in Ukraine
06:45 GMT 01.03.2023
Ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk Participating in Grain Deal Could Be Used to Deliver Radioactive Materials to Ukraine: Russian Foreign Ministry
The ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk participating in the grain deal could be used to deliver radioactive materials to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"It cannot but cause concern that such events are taking place in the immediate vicinity of Transnistria, around which the Kiev regime deliberately escalates tension. We must also not forget that the mentioned ports of Ukraine participate in the grain deal ... are these harbors and the humanitarian corridor in general being used for some other purpose?" Zakharova said.
Moscow has taken note of reports circulating in a number of Ukrainian media, internet resources and social networks about the delivery of radioactive materials to the ports of the Odessa region, the diplomat said in a statement.
06:45 GMT 01.03.2023
Ukraine May Engage in Nuclear Provocation Near Transnistria, Russia Warns