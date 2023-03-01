LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine May Engage in Nuclear Provocation Near Transnistria, Russia Warns

Ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk Participating in Grain Deal Could Be Used to Deliver Radioactive Materials to Ukraine: Russian Foreign Ministry

The ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk participating in the grain deal could be used to deliver radioactive materials to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.



"It cannot but cause concern that such events are taking place in the immediate vicinity of Transnistria, around which the Kiev regime deliberately escalates tension. We must also not forget that the mentioned ports of Ukraine participate in the grain deal ... are these harbors and the humanitarian corridor in general being used for some other purpose?" Zakharova said.

Moscow has taken note of reports circulating in a number of Ukrainian media, internet resources and social networks about the delivery of radioactive materials to the ports of the Odessa region, the diplomat said in a statement.