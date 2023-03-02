International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Hungarian Foreign Ministry: Ceasefire in Ukraine Red Line for European Union
Hungarian Foreign Ministry: Ceasefire in Ukraine Red Line for European Union
The EU has made it clear that it considers a ceasefire in Ukraine to be a red line and will not agree to it, Hungarian Foreign Ministry Secretary of State Tamas Menczer said.
"Even knowing that Brussels represents the position of the 'party of war', we were still shocked... when we, the Hungarians, suggested that the documents on the occasion of the anniversary of the start... [of Russia's special military operation] contain calls for an immediate ceasefire and the start of talks, they were rejected in each case," Menczer told Kossuth Radio. He said Brussels "not aloud, and sometimes even aloud, made it clear that the immediate cessation of the war is a red line, they do not accept this, because they think the war must be continued until Ukraine wins." Menсzer said Hungary supports peace talks and believes there can be no winner in the conflict. Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supply to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks to secure the territory of Transcarpathia, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would become a legitimate military target for Russia. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.
Hungarian Foreign Ministry: Ceasefire in Ukraine Red Line for European Union

02:58 GMT 02.03.2023
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - The EU has made it clear that it considers a ceasefire in Ukraine to be a red line and will not agree to it, Hungarian Foreign Ministry Secretary of State Tamas Menczer said.
"Even knowing that Brussels represents the position of the 'party of war', we were still shocked... when we, the Hungarians, suggested that the documents on the occasion of the anniversary of the start... [of Russia's special military operation] contain calls for an immediate ceasefire and the start of talks, they were rejected in each case," Menczer told Kossuth Radio.
He said Brussels "not aloud, and sometimes even aloud, made it clear that the immediate cessation of the war is a red line, they do not accept this, because they think the war must be continued until Ukraine wins."
Menсzer said Hungary supports peace talks and believes there can be no winner in the conflict.
Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting arms supply to Ukraine from Hungarian territory.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto explained that Budapest seeks to secure the territory of Transcarpathia, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would become a legitimate military target for Russia.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.
