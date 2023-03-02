International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230302/nothing-has-happened-kiev-yet-to-offer-evidence-that-iran-supplies-drones-to-russia---iranian-fm-1107919566.html
'Nothing Has Happened': Kiev Yet to Offer Evidence That Iran Supplies Drones to Russia - Iranian FM
'Nothing Has Happened': Kiev Yet to Offer Evidence That Iran Supplies Drones to Russia - Iranian FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday Kiev has yet to provide any evidence that Russia uses allegedly Iranian-made drones in the course of its military operation in Ukraine.
2023-03-02T00:18+0000
2023-03-02T00:17+0000
world
iran
drones
allegations
ukraine crisis
hossein amir abdollahian
iranian foreign minister
foreign military aid
russia gate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_0:299:2901:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_5016ac0da3a0efb67b672e227c4bfb7c.jpg
"We said to the Ukrainian counterparts: 'If you have any documented proof, show it to us. We will look into it.' But the Ukrainian side did not show us any strong proof to substantiate that claim, with the exception of some media accusations," the minister said in an interview with US media when shown images of allegedly Iranian-made drones in Ukraine. The minister explained he contacted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba a few months ago and asked him about "baseless accusations" that Russia allegedly uses Iranian-manufactured drones in Ukraine. At the time, Kuleba said Kiev had "documents" that Iran's drones were being used by Russia. Amir-Abdollahian noted that he proposed that Ukrainian and Iranian military teams meet and examine these "documents," and the meeting was held in Oman. The Ukrainian side showed "some very blurry, obscure satellite pictures, and they were alleging that these are Iranian drones," he said. "Our experts examined these pictures, and the pictures had no connection with Iran whatsoever," the minister said. Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that Russia has been procuring attack drones from Iran. The Iranian foreign minister said last year that Iran stopped selling drones to Russia months before it launched the special military operation on February 24, 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20221020/iran-rejects-claims-of-providing-drones-to-russia-for-use-in-ukraine---envoy-to-un-1102436574.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b97f23a4cc46da1f1b3afd1aa26208c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hossein amir-abdollahian, iranian foreign minister, kiev regime, evidence, iranian-made drones
hossein amir-abdollahian, iranian foreign minister, kiev regime, evidence, iranian-made drones

'Nothing Has Happened': Kiev Yet to Offer Evidence That Iran Supplies Drones to Russia - Iranian FM

00:18 GMT 02.03.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that Kiev has yet to provide any evidence that Russia allegedly uses Iranian-made drones in the course of its military operation in Ukraine.
"We said to the Ukrainian counterparts: 'If you have any documented proof, show it to us. We will look into it.' But the Ukrainian side did not show us any strong proof to substantiate that claim, with the exception of some media accusations," the minister said in an interview with US media when shown images of allegedly Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.
The minister explained he contacted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba a few months ago and asked him about "baseless accusations" that Russia allegedly uses Iranian-manufactured drones in Ukraine. At the time, Kuleba said Kiev had "documents" that Iran's drones were being used by Russia.
Amir-Abdollahian noted that he proposed that Ukrainian and Iranian military teams meet and examine these "documents," and the meeting was held in Oman. The Ukrainian side showed "some very blurry, obscure satellite pictures, and they were alleging that these are Iranian drones," he said.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2022
World
Iran Rejects Claims of Providing Drones to Russia for Use in Ukraine - Envoy to UN
20 October 2022, 03:17 GMT
"Our experts examined these pictures, and the pictures had no connection with Iran whatsoever," the minister said.
"And for four months, we have been waiting for the second round of talks, and we expect them to come and present clear documents. But the Ukrainian team keeps saying: 'In two weeks. Soon.' And nothing has happened."
Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that Russia has been procuring attack drones from Iran.
The Iranian foreign minister said last year that Iran stopped selling drones to Russia months before it launched the special military operation on February 24, 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала