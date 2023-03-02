https://sputniknews.com/20230302/nothing-has-happened-kiev-yet-to-offer-evidence-that-iran-supplies-drones-to-russia---iranian-fm-1107919566.html

'Nothing Has Happened': Kiev Yet to Offer Evidence That Iran Supplies Drones to Russia - Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday Kiev has yet to provide any evidence that Russia uses allegedly Iranian-made drones in the course of its military operation in Ukraine.

"We said to the Ukrainian counterparts: 'If you have any documented proof, show it to us. We will look into it.' But the Ukrainian side did not show us any strong proof to substantiate that claim, with the exception of some media accusations," the minister said in an interview with US media when shown images of allegedly Iranian-made drones in Ukraine. The minister explained he contacted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba a few months ago and asked him about "baseless accusations" that Russia allegedly uses Iranian-manufactured drones in Ukraine. At the time, Kuleba said Kiev had "documents" that Iran's drones were being used by Russia. Amir-Abdollahian noted that he proposed that Ukrainian and Iranian military teams meet and examine these "documents," and the meeting was held in Oman. The Ukrainian side showed "some very blurry, obscure satellite pictures, and they were alleging that these are Iranian drones," he said. "Our experts examined these pictures, and the pictures had no connection with Iran whatsoever," the minister said. Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that Russia has been procuring attack drones from Iran. The Iranian foreign minister said last year that Iran stopped selling drones to Russia months before it launched the special military operation on February 24, 2022.

