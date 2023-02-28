International
Washington Crime Rate Rises By 25%, Homicide Up by 40% Year-to-Date in 2023
he crime rate increased dramatically in Washington in the first two months of 2023 year-on-year, with the total number of committed crimes rising by 25% and homicides surging by 40%, data by the Metropolitan Police Department showed.
In total, over 5,000 crimes have been committed in Washington from the beginning of 2023, while there were slightly more than 4,000 cases in the same period of 2022. Against this background, the number of homicide cases grew from 25 to 35. The police data also showed that the number of sexual assaults increased more than twice, from 13 to 29. The number of arson cases from one case to four. Meanwhile, the number of motor vehicle thefts rose more than twice, from 531 to 1,120 cases, and the amount of thefts from auto increased by 24%, from 1,060 to more than 1,300. Meanwhile, the Washington police registered a 20% decrease in robbery cases and a 14% decline in burglary incidents.
Washington Crime Rate Rises By 25%, Homicide Up by 40% Year-to-Date in 2023

The police data also showed that the number of sexual assaults increased more than twice, from 13 to 29. The number of arson cases from one case to four.
Meanwhile, the number of motor vehicle thefts rose more than twice, from 531 to 1,120 cases, and the amount of thefts from auto increased by 24%, from 1,060 to more than 1,300.
Meanwhile, the Washington police registered a 20% decrease in robbery cases and a 14% decline in burglary incidents.
