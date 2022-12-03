https://sputniknews.com/20221203/indian-professor-arrested-for-allegedly-molesting-foreign-student-at-his-residence-1104999079.html

Indian Professor Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Foreign Student at His Residence

An investigation has been launched after the student, who is from Thailand, filed a complaint with the police. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

A professor in the Indian state of Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand, police said on Saturday.According to the Cyberabad Police, the professor called the student on Friday at his residence on the pretext of giving her a book and allegedly tried to molest her.The Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody after the complaint had been lodged.“The victim is a student at University of Hyderabad and is from Thailand. She was taken to professor’s home on pretext of giving her a book and there he tried to molest her. She informed about it to her friends and filed a complaint. The accused has been arrested and now we will take remand of him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Shilpavalli told reporters.The investigation continues.

