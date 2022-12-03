International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/indian-professor-arrested-for-allegedly-molesting-foreign-student-at-his-residence-1104999079.html
Indian Professor Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Foreign Student at His Residence
Indian Professor Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Foreign Student at His Residence
An investigation has been launched after the student, who is from Thailand, filed a complaint with the police. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T09:27+0000
2022-12-03T09:27+0000
india
hyderabad
thailand
crime
sex crime
molestation
professor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_d669715d17921633e93fae7a14a6ba67.jpg
A professor in the Indian state of Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand, police said on Saturday.According to the Cyberabad Police, the professor called the student on Friday at his residence on the pretext of giving her a book and allegedly tried to molest her.The Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody after the complaint had been lodged.“The victim is a student at University of Hyderabad and is from Thailand. She was taken to professor’s home on pretext of giving her a book and there he tried to molest her. She informed about it to her friends and filed a complaint. The accused has been arrested and now we will take remand of him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Shilpavalli told reporters.The investigation continues.
hyderabad
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_ac9f1fd8db25af4fd00699527cfa18bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thailand, university of hyderabad, molestation, professor, crime
thailand, university of hyderabad, molestation, professor, crime

Indian Professor Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Foreign Student at His Residence

09:27 GMT 03.12.2022
© Photo : Public Domain/PixabayHandcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
© Photo : Public Domain/Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
An investigation has been launched after the student, who is from Thailand, filed a complaint with the police.
A professor in the Indian state of Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand, police said on Saturday.
According to the Cyberabad Police, the professor called the student on Friday at his residence on the pretext of giving her a book and allegedly tried to molest her.
The Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody after the complaint had been lodged.
“The victim is a student at University of Hyderabad and is from Thailand. She was taken to professor’s home on pretext of giving her a book and there he tried to molest her. She informed about it to her friends and filed a complaint. The accused has been arrested and now we will take remand of him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Shilpavalli told reporters.
The investigation continues.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала