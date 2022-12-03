https://sputniknews.com/20221203/indian-professor-arrested-for-allegedly-molesting-foreign-student-at-his-residence-1104999079.html
Indian Professor Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Foreign Student at His Residence
Indian Professor Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Foreign Student at His Residence
An investigation has been launched after the student, who is from Thailand, filed a complaint with the police. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T09:27+0000
2022-12-03T09:27+0000
2022-12-03T09:27+0000
india
hyderabad
thailand
crime
sex crime
molestation
professor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_d669715d17921633e93fae7a14a6ba67.jpg
A professor in the Indian state of Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand, police said on Saturday.According to the Cyberabad Police, the professor called the student on Friday at his residence on the pretext of giving her a book and allegedly tried to molest her.The Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody after the complaint had been lodged.“The victim is a student at University of Hyderabad and is from Thailand. She was taken to professor’s home on pretext of giving her a book and there he tried to molest her. She informed about it to her friends and filed a complaint. The accused has been arrested and now we will take remand of him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Shilpavalli told reporters.The investigation continues.
hyderabad
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_ac9f1fd8db25af4fd00699527cfa18bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
thailand, university of hyderabad, molestation, professor, crime
thailand, university of hyderabad, molestation, professor, crime
Indian Professor Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Foreign Student at His Residence
An investigation has been launched after the student, who is from Thailand, filed a complaint with the police.
A professor in the Indian state of Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand, police said on Saturday.
According to the Cyberabad Police, the professor called the student on Friday at his residence on the pretext of giving her a book and allegedly tried to molest her
.
The Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody after the complaint had been lodged.
“The victim is a student at University of Hyderabad and is from Thailand. She was taken to professor’s home on pretext of giving her a book and there he tried to molest her. She informed about it to her friends and filed a complaint. The accused has been arrested and now we will take remand of him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Shilpavalli told reporters.
The investigation
continues.