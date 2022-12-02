https://sputniknews.com/20221202/mumbai-man-saved-korean-youtuber-from-molesters-1104959668.html

Mumbai Man Saved Korean Youtuber From Molesters

Mumbai Man Saved Korean Youtuber From Molesters

A video of a Korean YouTuber being dragged and kissed by some boys in Mumbai went viral on Thursday. Two boys have been arrested in connection with the case. 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-02T08:48+0000

2022-12-02T08:48+0000

2022-12-02T08:48+0000

india

mumbai

korea

south korea

molestation

molesting

youtube

youtubers

viral video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/02/1104960938_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_da00a893950370652fb1225a718b5823.jpg

A South Korean woman who was harassed by two men on a busy street in Mumbai reveals that she was rescued by a local man.The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night, when Hyojeong Park, a YouTuber known as Mhyochi on social media, was approached by two men while live-streaming.One of them put his arms around Myhochi and tried to kiss her, as the girl asked them to back off. In the video clip widely shared online she is heard saying, "Time to go home (to herself)." However, the molesters continued bothering her.In the meantime, one local person came to rescue her. He told her that he had been watching her live-stream and rushed to the spot. He then asked the two assailants to leave her be. For this, Myhochi thanked him."Mumbai is really safe, and I think he also didn't have a very bad intention," Myochi can be heard saying at the end of the clip. The two men who harrassed her were arrested the following day thanks to swift action taken by Mumbai Police.

mumbai

korea

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

south korea, foreigner harassed, viral video, korean youtuber, mumbai, india, molestation