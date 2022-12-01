https://sputniknews.com/20221201/korean-youtuber-harassed-while-live-streaming-in-mumbai-1104918964.html
Korean YouTuber Harassed While Live Streaming in Mumbai
Mumbai Police took cognizance of the incident and arreasted two men who were seen molesting the influencer.
In a shocking sexual harassment incident, a Korean YouTuber was dragged and kissed by some boys in the suburbs of Mumbai.The incident came to light after a Twitter user shared footage from a busy street in Khar suburb, in which a teen is seen asking the YouTuber's age. He then tells her to sit with him, and she says "tomorrow" and tries to get away from the boy, who suddenly tries to kiss her, which shocks the Korean woman, and she shouts before walking away from him.The man again appears on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift to her home, but she refuses several times. Angry netizens took to the comment section demanding strict action against the accused.As a result of swift action by Mumbai Police, two men, identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were arrested on Thursday.
In a shocking sexual harassment incident, a Korean YouTuber was dragged and kissed by some boys in the suburbs of Mumbai.
The incident came to light after a Twitter user shared footage from a busy street in Khar suburb, in which a teen is seen asking the YouTuber's age.
The harasser then grips the woman's hands and pulls her towards his two-wheeler while she asks "where are we going?" The boy asks her to sit on his vehicle, which she refuses.
He then tells her to sit with him, and she says "tomorrow" and tries to get away from the boy, who suddenly tries to kiss her, which shocks the Korean woman, and she shouts before walking away from him.
The man again appears on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift to her home, but she refuses several times.
Angry netizens took to the comment section demanding strict action against the accused.
As a result of swift action by Mumbai Police, two men, identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were arrested on Thursday.