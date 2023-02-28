https://sputniknews.com/20230228/messi-recognized-as-best-football-player-of-2022-fifa-says--1107862876.html

Messi Recognized as Best Football Player of 2022, FIFA Says

Lionel Messi, who plays as a forward for Paris Saint-Germain Football Club and for Argentina's national football team, has been honored with the best player of 2022 award by the FIFA.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony was held in Paris on Monday. Kylian Mbappe from the French national team, who also plays for Paris Saint-Germain as a forward, and Karim Benzema, who plays for Real Madrid, were nominated for the award alongside with Messi. Messi won the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022 for the first time in his career and was chosen the best player of the championship. In the final match Argentina bested France in a series of penalty. Mbappe scored a hat trick in the game. Having successfully scored 8 times during the championship, he became the best player of the World Cup 2022. Benzema missed the World Cup because of a trauma and announced his withdrawal from the national team in December. As a Real Madrid player he won Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish national Championship in 2022. In October, he won the Golden Ball for the first time in his career. Alexia Putellas was recognized as the Best FIFA Women’s Player for the second year in a row. She plays for Barcelona and won her second Golden Ball in 2022.

