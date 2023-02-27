International
Twitter Fires at Least Another 200 Employees, Media Reports
Twitter Fires at Least Another 200 Employees, Media Reports
Twitter Fires at Least Another 200 Employees, Media Reports

06:41 GMT 27.02.2023 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 27.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferThe Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter has laid off at least another 200 employees on Saturday evening, American newspaper reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the newspaper, the 200 employees, who were fired, represented about 10% of the roughly 2,000 people still working for Twitter.
Media added that since the acquisition of the company by Elon Musk in October 2022, he has steadily laid off its employees from the initial number of about 7,500 in a bid to reduce costs.
The firings came after Twitter made it harder for its workers to communicate with each other having taken Slack offline, which was the company's internal messaging service, the former Twitter employees told to newspaper.
Mass layoffs in the company reached their peak in November with Musk firing around half of the work force. Smaller layoffs and resignations followed pruning the number of Twitter's staff down to about 2,000 workers.
