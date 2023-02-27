https://sputniknews.com/20230227/twitter-fires-at-least-another-200-employees-media-reports-1107832466.html

Twitter Fires at Least Another 200 Employees, Media Reports

Twitter has laid off at least another 200 employees on Saturday evening, American newspaper reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, the 200 employees, who were fired, represented about 10% of the roughly 2,000 people still working for Twitter. Media added that since the acquisition of the company by Elon Musk in October 2022, he has steadily laid off its employees from the initial number of about 7,500 in a bid to reduce costs. The firings came after Twitter made it harder for its workers to communicate with each other having taken Slack offline, which was the company's internal messaging service, the former Twitter employees told to newspaper. Mass layoffs in the company reached their peak in November with Musk firing around half of the work force. Smaller layoffs and resignations followed pruning the number of Twitter's staff down to about 2,000 workers.

