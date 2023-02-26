International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/twitter-reportedly-fires-another-50-employees-as-cost-cutting-continues-1107821086.html
Twitter Reportedly Fires Another 50 Employees as Cost Cutting Continues
Twitter Reportedly Fires Another 50 Employees as Cost Cutting Continues
Twitter has fired another 50 employees in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Elon Musk bought the microblogging firm for $44 billion in October, American media reported, citing sources.
2023-02-26T13:30+0000
2023-02-26T13:30+0000
science & tech
elon musk
twitter
firing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104353976_0:124:3000:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_143b3aba6a4719ec5a795a67251b06ed.jpg
The tech industry-focused publication based in Twitter's hometown of San Francisco cited people with direct knowledge of the matter as saying that the latest cut on Saturday affected engineering teams supporting the main app, ads and technical infrastructure that keeps Twitter systems up and running. The company laid off 50% of the staff in November after Musk complained about "a massive drop in revenue" that followed accusations of censorship thrown at him by mainstream media. Twitter staff has reportedly shrunk by at 70% to some 2,000 since then.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/much-better-than-that-other-guy-elon-musk-touts-pet-dog-floki-as-worthy-twitter-ceo-1107445471.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104353976_210:0:2791:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_125347e29f7966e6f0182ad9672ef6dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
musk fires twitter employees, job cuts in twitter, musk ruined twitter
musk fires twitter employees, job cuts in twitter, musk ruined twitter

Twitter Reportedly Fires Another 50 Employees as Cost Cutting Continues

13:30 GMT 26.02.2023
© OLIVIER DOULIERY(FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on April 14, 2022 a phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, in Washington, DC.
(FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on April 14, 2022 a phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
© OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter has fired another 50 employees in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Elon Musk bought the microblogging firm for $44 billion in October, American media reported, citing sources.
The tech industry-focused publication based in Twitter's hometown of San Francisco cited people with direct knowledge of the matter as saying that the latest cut on Saturday affected engineering teams supporting the main app, ads and technical infrastructure that keeps Twitter systems up and running.
Twitter account of Elon Musk showing photo of his dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
Viral
'Much Better Than That Other Guy!' Elon Musk Touts Pet Dog Floki as Worthy Twitter 'CEO'
15 February, 05:26 GMT
The company laid off 50% of the staff in November after Musk complained about "a massive drop in revenue" that followed accusations of censorship thrown at him by mainstream media. Twitter staff has reportedly shrunk by at 70% to some 2,000 since then.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала