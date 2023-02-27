https://sputniknews.com/20230227/russian-intel-head-naryshkin-slams-reports-of-dispiriting-meeting-with-cia-chief-1107840022.html

Russian Intel Head Naryshkin Slams Reports of 'Dispiriting' Meeting With CIA Chief

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday he retains a positive assessment of the nature and results of his meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns in Turkiye

On Sunday, Burns said in an interview with CBS News that Naryshkin's behavior during their talks in Ankara in November 2022 was "defiant" and called the meeting "pretty dispiriting."The SVR chief also said he maintained great respect for Burns "as for a very experienced, skillful diplomat, and as for a colleague with maybe not yet very much experience as CIA director." Naryshkin recalled that the meeting in Ankara had taken two and a half times and suggested that it would not have lasted so long if one of the parties had behaved rudely or arrogantly. Naryshkin met with Burns on November 14, 2022 in Ankara. After the conversation, the SVR director confirmed in an interview with Sputnik that he had met with his US counterpart to discuss nuclear safety and the Ukraine conflict. In mid-January 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the meeting had taken place at the request of US President Joe Biden to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

