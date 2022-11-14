https://sputniknews.com/20221114/cia-director-burns-meeting-russian-counterpart-naryshkin-in-ankara-reports-say-1104117530.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA director William Burns is meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara on Monday for talks on detained US citizens and... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

Burns "is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability. He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens," the NSC spokesperson was quote as saying.The CIA chief is "not conducting negotiations of any kind" and will not raise the topic of a settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to the report.

