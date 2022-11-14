International
CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Naryshkin in Ankara, Reports Say
CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Naryshkin in Ankara, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA director William Burns is meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara on Monday for talks on detained US citizens and...
Burns "is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability. He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens," the NSC spokesperson was quote as saying.The CIA chief is "not conducting negotiations of any kind" and will not raise the topic of a settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to the report.
CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Naryshkin in Ankara, Reports Say

14:13 GMT 14.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA director William Burns is meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara on Monday for talks on detained US citizens and nuclear risks, CNN reported, citing a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson.
Burns "is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability. He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens," the NSC spokesperson was quote as saying.
The CIA chief is "not conducting negotiations of any kind" and will not raise the topic of a settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to the report.
