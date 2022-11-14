https://sputniknews.com/20221114/cia-director-burns-meeting-russian-counterpart-naryshkin-in-ankara-reports-say-1104117530.html
CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Naryshkin in Ankara, Reports Say
CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Naryshkin in Ankara, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA director William Burns is meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara on Monday for talks on detained US citizens and... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T14:13+0000
2022-11-14T14:13+0000
2022-11-14T14:17+0000
russia
russia
us
william burns
sergey naryshkin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080155574_0:122:2048:1274_1920x0_80_0_0_8953cc9fb7ae7c4c22f98027ef8ffac3.jpg
Burns "is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability. He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens," the NSC spokesperson was quote as saying.The CIA chief is "not conducting negotiations of any kind" and will not raise the topic of a settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to the report.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080155574_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_225b974f572ed6aff29f8c59217fb5f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
william burns meets sergei naryshkin, cia, russia-us meeting in ankara
william burns meets sergei naryshkin, cia, russia-us meeting in ankara
CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Naryshkin in Ankara, Reports Say
14:13 GMT 14.11.2022 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 14.11.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA director William Burns is meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara on Monday for talks on detained US citizens and nuclear risks, CNN reported, citing a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson.
Burns "is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability. He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens," the NSC spokesperson was quote as saying.
The CIA chief is "not conducting negotiations of any kind" and will not raise the topic of a settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to the report.