https://sputniknews.com/20230226/moldova-not-planning-to-discuss-possible-nato-accession-1107823295.html

Moldova Not Planning to Discuss Possible NATO Accession

Moldova Not Planning to Discuss Possible NATO Accession

Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu said on Sunday there was no domestic debate whether or not to seek membership in NATO, despite earlier statements by the president and the government calling for abandoning neutrality and joining a military alliance.

2023-02-26T14:34+0000

2023-02-26T14:34+0000

2023-02-26T14:34+0000

world

moldova

transnistria

tiraspol

maia sandu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103928/03/1039280324_0:339:3583:2354_1920x0_80_0_0_cdb920c4d0f0cdb577706dbda58066ad.jpg

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to military alliances. She did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO. The defense ministry backed her stance that the country needs military reinforcement. Grosu added that Transnistria had access to the weapons depot in Cobasna, one of the largest in Europe and located on the border with Ukraine. In 2019, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu suggested creating a joint task force to remove the ammunition from the Cobasna warehouse using Russian troops stationed in the breakaway region, but the initiative found no support in Kishinev. Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the late 1980s, fearing that Moldova might seek merger with Romania on a wave of nationalist movement. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Kishinev following a two-year military conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20230212/moldovas-neutral-status-guarantor-of-regional-stability-russian-ambassador-says-1107354367.html

moldova

transnistria

tiraspol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova is not joining nato, moldova neutrality, transnistria, peace-keeping force in transnistria