Moldova's Neutral Status Guarantor of Regional Stability, Russian Ambassador Says
In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Russian ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov expressed his concern about growing calls in Kishinev to abandon the country's neutral status, stressing that it guarantees stability in the region.
Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov has told Sputnik about his concern over growing calls in Kishinev to abandon the country's neutral status, stressing that it acts as a guarantor of stability in the region.
Russia is one of the guarantors of the negotiating process on the Transnistrian settlement, and the Russian peacekeeping mission in Transnistria has been helping to preserve peace on the banks of the Dnestr for over 30 years. Of course, we cannot be undisturbed by the recent statements by Kishinev that a neutral status does not provide the same guarantees of security that NATO weapons do. However, it was the position of non-intervention that gave certain assurances of relative peace in the region amid the unresolved Transnistrian conflict.
Oleg Vasnetsov
Russian Ambassador to Moldova
Earlier, new Moldovan President Maia Sandu told US media that the country should reject neutrality and join a large military bloc. While she didn't mention NATO, she has previously said that the neutrality amendment in the constitution could be revised if the population votes in favor of rapprochement with the alliance. However, there are many people in Moldova who are against the country's potential NATO membership, including the opposition, consisting of communists, socialists and the Shor party.
Despite its neutral status, Moldova has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within an individual partnership framework.
The Russian diplomat stressed that last year's provocations in Tiraspol clearly demonstrated that any militarism is a threat to security.
"Peace in the modern era is achieved through dialogue, not through confrontation," Vasnetsov said.
The Russian envoy referred to the terror attacks in Transnistria
that took place in April 2022. Vadim Krasnoselsky, the head of Transnistria, said that the terror attacks were traced to Ukraine.
Melt the Ice of Misunderstanding
Despite Moldova's plans to intensify cooperation with NATO, Russia remains open to discussion of any possible issue with Kishinev. The diplomat stressed that it was officially Moldova that suspended the dialogue with Russia.
"Unfortunately, this year the bilateral political dialogue, as well as cooperation on multilateral platforms, including the CIS, has been put on hold. But this is Kishinev's choice. Moscow has not closed the door and is still ready for interaction. The Russian side is always open to discussion on any issues with Moldovan partners. I am convinced that the experience gained over 31 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and Moldova will melt the ice of misunderstanding that has now formed," Vasnetsov said.
Diplomatic relations between Russia and Moldova were established in April 1992. However, at the moment they are de facto frozen and are supported only at the level of diplomatic missions.
The diplomat noted that the peoples of Russia and Moldova are linked by centuries-old friendship. Opinion polls in Moldova show that more than 60% of the country's population is in favor of close relations with Russia, another 21% believe that at least neutral relations are needed. Also, almost 65% are in favor of developing strong economic relations with the Russian Federation.
Search for a Fair Solution
As for the Transnistrian issue, Russia will adhere to the principle of a fair settlement, without violating the territorial integrity of Moldova, on the one hand, and on the other, striving to reach agreements on a special status for Transnistria
, he said.
"The Russian Federation is the guarantor of the Transnistrian settlement. This status imposes great responsibility, and the Russian side acts with full awareness of this. We will continue to promote the search for a fair solution to the problem of the Transnistrian settlement, the achievement of agreements on a special, reliable, guaranteed status for Transnistria, while respecting sovereignty and ensuring territorial integrity of Moldova," Vasnetsov said.
The diplomat stressed that the Russian side is counting on the resumption of negotiations in the established format.
"Now I would not rush to evaluate the work of the dialogue in the 5 + 2 format, given the long delay. The Russian Federation still counts on the rapid continuation of negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement," Vasnetsov added.
The 5+2 format implies
the participation of Kishinev and Tiraspol as parties to the conflict, with Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE as mediators, as well as the US and the EU as observers. The last round of negotiations in this format took place in October 2019 in Bratislava.
Earlier, the parliamentary majority in Kishinev adopted the amendments to the Criminal Code in the second reading. The amendments imply punishment for "separatism and "conspiracy against the state." The Transnistrian Foreign Ministry reacted negatively to the adoption of these amendments, noting that they undermine the negotiation process on the Transnistrian settlement.