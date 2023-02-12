https://sputniknews.com/20230212/moldovas-neutral-status-guarantor-of-regional-stability-russian-ambassador-says-1107354367.html

Moldova's Neutral Status Guarantor of Regional Stability, Russian Ambassador Says

Moldova's Neutral Status Guarantor of Regional Stability, Russian Ambassador Says

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Russian ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov expressed his concern about growing calls in Kishinev to abandon the country's neutral status, stressing that it guarantees stability in the region.

2023-02-12T13:24+0000

2023-02-12T13:24+0000

2023-02-12T13:24+0000

world

moldova

transnistria

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104104/84/1041048405_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_86f819e8eb15ebfe1d82bcec2479638c.jpg

Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov has told Sputnik about his concern over growing calls in Kishinev to abandon the country's neutral status, stressing that it acts as a guarantor of stability in the region.Earlier, new Moldovan President Maia Sandu told US media that the country should reject neutrality and join a large military bloc. While she didn't mention NATO, she has previously said that the neutrality amendment in the constitution could be revised if the population votes in favor of rapprochement with the alliance. However, there are many people in Moldova who are against the country's potential NATO membership, including the opposition, consisting of communists, socialists and the Shor party.Despite its neutral status, Moldova has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within an individual partnership framework.The Russian diplomat stressed that last year's provocations in Tiraspol clearly demonstrated that any militarism is a threat to security.The Russian envoy referred to the terror attacks in Transnistria that took place in April 2022. Vadim Krasnoselsky, the head of Transnistria, said that the terror attacks were traced to Ukraine.Melt the Ice of MisunderstandingDespite Moldova's plans to intensify cooperation with NATO, Russia remains open to discussion of any possible issue with Kishinev. The diplomat stressed that it was officially Moldova that suspended the dialogue with Russia.Diplomatic relations between Russia and Moldova were established in April 1992. However, at the moment they are de facto frozen and are supported only at the level of diplomatic missions.The diplomat noted that the peoples of Russia and Moldova are linked by centuries-old friendship. Opinion polls in Moldova show that more than 60% of the country's population is in favor of close relations with Russia, another 21% believe that at least neutral relations are needed. Also, almost 65% are in favor of developing strong economic relations with the Russian Federation.Search for a Fair SolutionAs for the Transnistrian issue, Russia will adhere to the principle of a fair settlement, without violating the territorial integrity of Moldova, on the one hand, and on the other, striving to reach agreements on a special status for Transnistria, he said.The diplomat stressed that the Russian side is counting on the resumption of negotiations in the established format.The 5+2 format implies the participation of Kishinev and Tiraspol as parties to the conflict, with Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE as mediators, as well as the US and the EU as observers. The last round of negotiations in this format took place in October 2019 in Bratislava.Earlier, the parliamentary majority in Kishinev adopted the amendments to the Criminal Code in the second reading. The amendments imply punishment for "separatism and "conspiracy against the state." The Transnistrian Foreign Ministry reacted negatively to the adoption of these amendments, noting that they undermine the negotiation process on the Transnistrian settlement.

moldova

transnistria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova, transnistria, transnistrian settlement