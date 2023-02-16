https://sputniknews.com/20230216/moldova-has-no-plans-to-cancel-neutrality-yet-but-wants-to-strengthen-defense-1107484156.html
Moldova Has No Plans to Cancel Neutrality Yet, But Wants to Strengthen Defense
Moldova Has No Plans to Cancel Neutrality Yet, But Wants to Strengthen Defense
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the abolition of the country's neutral status is not currently being discussed, but the authorities plan to strengthen the defense sector.
She said several EU countries have offered Moldova assistance in strengthening its defense capability."We managed to get assistance from friendly countries for the defense system, but failed to get support for the air defense system. This is a topic we are constantly discussing," the president said.In January, Sandu, in an interview with the US newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO.

KISHINEV (Sputnik) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the abolition of the country's neutral status is not currently being discussed, but the authorities plan to strengthen the defense sector.
"The question of abolition of neutrality is not being raised now. Since this is written in the constitution, the majority of Moldovan citizens believe neutrality must be maintained. At the same time, it is necessary to refute the lie that neutrality does not allow strengthening the defense system. We need to continue talking about whether we ourselves can ensure peace and security," Sandu said on public TV channel's air.
She said several EU countries have offered Moldova assistance in strengthening its defense capability.
"We managed to get assistance from friendly countries for the defense system, but failed to get support for the air defense system. This is a topic we are constantly discussing," the president said.
24 December 2022, 04:54 GMT
In January, Sandu, in an interview with the US newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO.