Kim and His 'Beloved' Daughter Make Another Public Appearance

The daughter of the North Korean leader was for the first time seen in public in the autumn of last year, when she and her father watched the launch of the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile.

2023-02-26T08:53+0000

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter have attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new street in Pyongyang, the country’s state-run media outlet reports.That was the daughter of the North Korean leader’s seventh appearance in public and the second time that the girl has attended a non-military event.She was seen in public for the first time during the launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18, 2022. Earlier this month, she and her father attended a sporting event in Pyongyang, which included a football game and a tug of war match.The country’s state media only referred to the girl as Kim’s “beloved child" or "respected child" without naming her. South Korean intelligence officials reportedly claim that she has been identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.

