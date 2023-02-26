https://sputniknews.com/20230226/kim-and-his-beloved-daughter-make-another-public-appearance-1107812554.html
Kim and His 'Beloved' Daughter Make Another Public Appearance
Kim and His 'Beloved' Daughter Make Another Public Appearance
The daughter of the North Korean leader was for the first time seen in public in the autumn of last year, when she and her father watched the launch of the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile.
2023-02-26T08:53+0000
2023-02-26T08:53+0000
2023-02-26T09:03+0000
world
north korea
kim jong-un
daughter
pyongyang
street
ceremony
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107812408_25:0:530:284_1920x0_80_0_0_7836abe78ba8d11bc3d99853baba5e7a.png
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter have attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new street in Pyongyang, the country’s state-run media outlet reports.That was the daughter of the North Korean leader’s seventh appearance in public and the second time that the girl has attended a non-military event.She was seen in public for the first time during the launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18, 2022. Earlier this month, she and her father attended a sporting event in Pyongyang, which included a football game and a tug of war match.The country’s state media only referred to the girl as Kim’s “beloved child" or "respected child" without naming her. South Korean intelligence officials reportedly claim that she has been identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.
https://sputniknews.com/20221127/kim-jong-uns-daughter-makes-second-appearance--1104741905.html
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107812408_88:0:467:284_1920x0_80_0_0_621955c893f41c78861a27809ce44751.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
north korean leader kim jong-un and his daughter, groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new street in pyongyang, the launch of the hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile
north korean leader kim jong-un and his daughter, groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new street in pyongyang, the launch of the hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile
Kim and His 'Beloved' Daughter Make Another Public Appearance
08:53 GMT 26.02.2023 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 26.02.2023)
The daughter of the North Korean leader was for the first time seen in public this past autumn, when she and her father watched the launch of one of the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter
have attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new street in Pyongyang, the country’s state-run media outlet reports.
During a ceremony that took place on Saturday, Kim delivered “a passionate speech” and “shoveled the first spadeful of earth together with his beloved daughter, giving great strength and courage to the young people with hope that they would emerge performers of feats and victors in the forefront of the capital city's construction,” according to the outlet.
That was the daughter of the North Korean leader’s seventh appearance in public and the second time that the girl has attended a non-military event.
She was seen in public for the first time during the launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile
(ICBM) on November 18, 2022. Earlier this month, she and her father attended a sporting event in Pyongyang, which included a football game and a tug of war match.
The country’s state media only referred to the girl as Kim’s “beloved child" or "respected child" without naming her. South Korean intelligence officials reportedly claim that she has been identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.
27 November 2022, 08:22 GMT