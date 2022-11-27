Kim Jong-un's Daughter Makes Second Appearance

https://sputniknews.com/20221127/kim-jong-uns-daughter-makes-second-appearance--1104741905.html
Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile along with his wife and daughter. 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
Kim Jong-un once again appeared in public with his daughter, and their photo was published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The North Korean leader and his daughter held a joint photo session with North Korean defense industry workers who are responsible for the development, assembly and launch of the Hwasong-17 ballistic missile.This is the second time the North Korean leader's daughter has appeared in public but the North Korean media have not yet released her name. South Korean media believe the girl's name is Kim Ju-ae and she is nine years old.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter made her first public appearance during a demonstration of a new intercontinental missile.Other family members - Kim Jong-un's wife and sister - attended the exercise with them.
