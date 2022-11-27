International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221127/kim-jong-uns-daughter-makes-second-appearance--1104741905.html
Kim Jong-un's Daughter Makes Second Appearance
Kim Jong-un's Daughter Makes Second Appearance
Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile along with his wife and daughter. 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T08:22+0000
2022-11-27T08:22+0000
world
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
kim jong-un
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1b/1104741589_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8780d6056aeeebcb3c4678d374c1340a.jpg
Kim Jong-un once again appeared in public with his daughter, and their photo was published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The North Korean leader and his daughter held a joint photo session with North Korean defense industry workers who are responsible for the development, assembly and launch of the Hwasong-17 ballistic missile.This is the second time the North Korean leader's daughter has appeared in public but the North Korean media have not yet released her name. South Korean media believe the girl's name is Kim Ju-ae and she is nine years old.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter made her first public appearance during a demonstration of a new intercontinental missile.Other family members - Kim Jong-un's wife and sister - attended the exercise with them.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1b/1104741589_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf211c663d355aa7a095e2809d83a892.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, daughter, photo
kim jong-un, daughter, photo

Kim Jong-un's Daughter Makes Second Appearance

08:22 GMT 27.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea,
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile along with his wife and daughter.
Kim Jong-un once again appeared in public with his daughter, and their photo was published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North Korean leader and his daughter held a joint photo session with North Korean defense industry workers who are responsible for the development, assembly and launch of the Hwasong-17 ballistic missile.
This is the second time the North Korean leader's daughter has appeared in public but the North Korean media have not yet released her name. South Korean media believe the girl's name is Kim Ju-ae and she is nine years old.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter made her first public appearance during a demonstration of a new intercontinental missile.
Other family members - Kim Jong-un's wife and sister - attended the exercise with them.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала