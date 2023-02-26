https://sputniknews.com/20230226/hazardous-waste-shipments-from-ohio-train-wreck-site-on-pause-amid-concerns-of-further-harm-1107818474.html

Hazardous Waste Shipments From Ohio Train Wreck Site on ‘Pause’ Amid Concerns of Further Harm

Hazardous Waste Shipments From Ohio Train Wreck Site on ‘Pause’ Amid Concerns of Further Harm

The rail operator Norfolk Southern was earlier told to grapple with the disposal of hazardous materials in the aftermath of the Ohio train wreck on February 3rd

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered a temporary halt in shipments of contaminated waste from the site of the Ohio train derailment amid concerns of far-reaching implications from the disaster.EPA spokeswoman Debra Shore told reporters on Saturday that the agency instructed the rail operator Norfolk Southern to "pause" the shipments, pledging that the removal of the material would resume "very soon."She explained that until Friday, Norfolk Southern had been solely responsible for the disposal of the waste and provided Ohio environmental officials with a list of selected and utilized disposal sites. From now on, however, disposal plans, including locations and transportation routes for contaminated waste, will be subject to EPA review and approval, according to Shore.The agency’s spokeswoman added that EPA officials were reviewing "the transport of some of this waste over long distances and finding the appropriate permitted and certified sites to take the waste."She spoke amid reports that most of the contaminated water and soil from the Ohio train wreck could be received by “hazardous” waste disposal facilities near Houston and Detroit. This is expected to increase the risk of some of the dangerous chemicals ending up in the environment elsewhere.No one was injured in the February 3rd East Palestine train wreck, which saw the derailment of about 20 cars with hazardous materials and a massive fire. This forced authorities to burn vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.The Biden administration has since been under fire over their reaction to the disaster, which in particular caused the death of 44,000 aquatic creatures in waterways near the wreckage site. In one of the latest developments, Biden made it clear that “at this moment” he doesn’t plan to visit the site of the train derailment.Despite the authorities’ repeated assurances that the air and water are safe in the area, local activists told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as concerns over long-term health-related risks.

