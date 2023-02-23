https://sputniknews.com/20230223/ohio-resident-decries-infrastructure-neglect-that-led-to-string-of-disasters-1107738374.html

Ohio Resident Decries Infrastructure Neglect That Led to String of Disasters

Ohio Resident Decries Infrastructure Neglect That Led to String of Disasters

US President Joe Biden has been slammed for taking a trip to see his protégé Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev before visiting the town of East Palestine, where a train derailment caused a huge chemical spill.

2023-02-23T15:13+0000

2023-02-23T15:13+0000

2023-02-23T15:13+0000

americas

us

ohio

norfolk southern railroad

joe biden

ukraine

train derailment

chemical spill

east palestine

environmental disaster

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107608194_0:0:2193:1234_1920x0_80_0_0_705f1590085629dd8c55ee1dabcc4fbc.jpg

An Ohio woman has slammed the US government for its neglect of critical infrastructure that she says has led to a series of environmental disasters.Residents of the small northeast Ohio town of East Palestine have become increasingly angry at being forgotten by US President Joe Biden's administration.They are also still waiting for a visit by officials from Norfolk Southern Railway which operated the freight train which derailed near the town on February 3, leaving a huge spill and conflagration of the toxic, cancer-causing chemical vinyl chloride.Ohio resident and medical lab technician Miranda Hemsworth told Sputnik that federal tax dollars spent on aid to other countries — including tens of billions to arm Ukraine for conflict with Russia — would have been better spent on crumbling US railways and industrial facilities."Within a few weeks, there was another one in Detroit. And then just this week, we had a foundry explode," she pointed out.Hemsworth wondered why her state was not getting federal funding when "our infrastructure is crumbling." She pointed to the threat of nationwide strikes by railworkers last December, which was only headed off by Congress passing legislation to force a pay deal on hold-out unions.Now the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has left it to Norfolk Southern to run the investigation into the disaster that has left residents suffering from mystery symptoms and the woods and rivers strewn with dead animals and fish.Biden has drawn fire for flying across the Atlantic to Kiev for a photo opportunity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while failing to visit East Palestine, which lies on the border with his home state of Pennsylvania.

https://sputniknews.com/20230223/east-palestine-spox-blasts-biden-he-feels-safer-in-a-war-zone-in-ukraine-than-ohio-1107724640.html

americas

ohio

ukraine

east palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, ohio, derailment, infrastructure, chemical spill, environmental disaster