International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/french-football-federation-chief-to-resign-tuesday-amid-harassment-probe-media-reports-1107822448.html
French Football Federation Chief to Resign Tuesday Amid Harassment Probe, Media Reports
French Football Federation Chief to Resign Tuesday Amid Harassment Probe, Media Reports
French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet will announce his resignation on February 28 after he was suspended last month over claims of bullying and sexual harassment, French media reported on Sunday.
2023-02-26T13:54+0000
2023-02-26T13:54+0000
world
france
sexual harassment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056102_0:49:960:589_1920x0_80_0_0_6033eaf34b1333ac0c8dd2e94d295cf3.jpg
Sports daily said that the scandal-hit boss of the French football's governing body told federation executives and his close ones that he would make his decision known at the next executive board meeting. The 81-year-old stepped back from his duties in January after a government-mandated audit of his management practices accused him of moral and sexual harassment. Le Graet is under an investigation by Paris prosecutors for sexist remarks and sexual violence following accusations made against him in 2014 by French football agent Sonia Souid. He denies any wrongdoing. The football boss, who has led the federation for the past decade and served as vice president from 2005-2011, came under fire in January after making disparaging remarks about French football star Zinedine Zidane. He later apologized.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/the-ever-growing-list-of-british-mps-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-1105919018.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056102_107:0:960:640_1920x0_80_0_0_4e3e1f20c6ed2ab876ac98ce1fc56243.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sexual harassment, rape culture, noel le graet will resign after sexual harassment scandal, sex scandal in french football
sexual harassment, rape culture, noel le graet will resign after sexual harassment scandal, sex scandal in french football

French Football Federation Chief to Resign Tuesday Amid Harassment Probe, Media Reports

13:54 GMT 26.02.2023
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors / Ball Goal Football
Ball Goal Football - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet will announce his resignation on February 28 after he was suspended last month over claims of bullying and sexual harassment, French media reported on Sunday.
Sports daily said that the scandal-hit boss of the French football's governing body told federation executives and his close ones that he would make his decision known at the next executive board meeting.
The 81-year-old stepped back from his duties in January after a government-mandated audit of his management practices accused him of moral and sexual harassment.
The Victoria Tower and the Houses of Parliament are silhouetted under a cloudy sky in Westminster, in London, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
World
The Ever-Growing List of British MPs Accused of Sexual Misconduct
30 December 2022, 15:57 GMT
Le Graet is under an investigation by Paris prosecutors for sexist remarks and sexual violence following accusations made against him in 2014 by French football agent Sonia Souid. He denies any wrongdoing.
The football boss, who has led the federation for the past decade and served as vice president from 2005-2011, came under fire in January after making disparaging remarks about French football star Zinedine Zidane. He later apologized.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала