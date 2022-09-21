https://sputniknews.com/20220921/am-i-fking-moral-arbiter-of-the-world-graham-norton-rejects-criticism-over-jk-rowling-interview-1101061883.html

'Am I F**king Moral Arbiter of the World?' Graham Norton Rejects Criticism Over JK Rowling Interview

'Am I F**king Moral Arbiter of the World?' Graham Norton Rejects Criticism Over JK Rowling Interview

Virgin Radio's talkshow host Graham Norton has rebuked criticism over an interview with JK Rowling. He lashed out at critics, saying that while not inviting her for a chat was the "easiest" thing to do, it didn't "seem right" not to interview the author, who sells "a gazillion books" despite the efforts of the cancel culture mob.Norton further noted that it was not up to him to decide who can or can't get to talk on TV. He, however, assured that he wouldn't let JK Rowling translate her views on trans rights, which sparked uproar among some netizens in 2020, on air. The host underscored that she was on the talkshow to discuss her latest book, penned under the name Robert Galbraith and dubbed "The Ink Black Heart", and not gender issues.The radio host went on to suggest that even if JK Rowling did start up a discussion on the topic of trans rights, he would likely disagree her.Rowling landed in hot water in 2020 over her tweets critizing the idea of abolishing the concept of sex in favor of gender. The author, who is a known feminist, argued that it would strip many of "the ability to meaningfully discuss their lives." The author also mocked a scientific journal for using the term "people who bleed" instead of "woman" in an article.Her online posts sparked uproar and prompted accusations of transphobia, as well as calls to "cancel" her in cinema and the publishing industry.

