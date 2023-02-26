https://sputniknews.com/20230226/dilbert-stripped-off-by-newspapers-due-to-scott-adams-racism-media-reports-1107810677.html

Newspapers Drop 'Dilbert' Due To Scott Adams’ 'Racist Rant'

Newspapers Drop 'Dilbert' Due To Scott Adams’ 'Racist Rant'

The famous "Dilbert" comic strip will be withdrawn from publication in a large number of newspapers. The publishers quotes "racist remarks" made by Scott Adams, the comic's author, as a reason.

2023-02-26T03:59+0000

2023-02-26T03:59+0000

2023-02-26T04:05+0000

viral

us

racism

comics

woke

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107810529_0:349:2403:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_a9512eaa30e123c55ced4e4a5beeda41.jpg

"Recent discriminatory comments by the creator, Scott Adams, have influenced our decision to discontinue publishing his comic. While we respect and encourage free speech, his views do not align with our editorial or business values as an organization," reads the USA Today Network’s statement."At Gannett, we lead with inclusion and strive to maintain a respectful and equitable environment for the diverse communities we serve nationwide," states another publisher."This is not a difficult decision," says Plain Dealer Editor Chris Quinn. "Adams said Black people are a hate group, citing a recent Rasmussen survey which, he said, shows nearly half of all Black people do not agree with the phrase 'It’s okay to be white.'"The Washington Post stated it had ceased publication of "Dilbert" "in light of Scott Adams’s recent statements promoting segregation."The video discussed was posted Wednesday and currently displays 174,000 views on Adams’ channel, which has 120,000 subscribers."I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," stated Adams, discussing Rasmussen Report poll on "is it OK to be white".The results of the latter showed that 53 percent of African-Americans agreed with the phrase, meaning that almost half of the respondents didn’t agree.Adams doubled down on his statements in his social media account.Last year, “Dilbert” was stripped from nearly 80 newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises, alongside with other comic strips being dismissed due to company’s overhaul. Adams noticed that his strip being removed might have been connected to his decision to incorporate “wokeness” into his office-centric cartoons.The artist last year introduced a new character, Dave, who is Black, but identifies as white, which affects his employer’s diversity scores.Adams admitted the cutbacks would be a "substantial" financial blow.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

dilbert, scott adams, real coffee with scott adams, racism scott adams, wokeness, cancel culture, how does black people view white people, what happened with dilbert, why is there no dilbert, its okay to be white