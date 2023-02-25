https://sputniknews.com/20230225/woman-who-returned-lady-gagas-dogs-suing-singer-for-not-paying-her-500000-reward-1107791272.html
Woman Who Returned Lady Gaga's Dogs Suing Singer For Not Paying Her $500,000 Reward
Woman Who Returned Lady Gaga's Dogs Suing Singer For Not Paying Her $500,000 Reward
The problem is that she was indirectly involved in the theft.
Jennifer McBride - the woman who returned Lady Gaga's stolen dogs - has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the singer for not paying her the promised $500,000 reward.McBride is accusing the singer of making "a promise without intent to perform."The lawsuit claims that McBride has suffered compensatory damages, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life as a result of being "defrauded" by Lady Gaga.In February 2021, Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in a robbery and her assistant was non-lethally shot. In April 2021, the police arrested 5 people, including Jennifer McBride, who turned in the dogs. The LAPD found out that she had a relationship with the father of one of the robbers. She was charged with accessory attempted murder, and sentenced to two years of probation. Following the kidnapping of her pets, Lady Gaga announced a $500,000 reward to anyone who would return her dogs, "no questions asked."
Woman Who Returned Lady Gaga's Dogs Suing Singer For Not Paying Her $500,000 Reward
07:20 GMT 25.02.2023
