Man Who Attacked Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison

In February 2021, two men shot Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer in the chest and stole two of her three French bulldogs. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday 5 December, a man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker during a violent robbery was sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to prosecutors.The attacker, James Howard Jackson, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and “admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike”, as part of a settlement.According to a criminal complaint, Jackson was one of three men who perpetrated the robbery.Jackson was accused of taking part in the robbery along with two others, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley, who were charged in the case in 2021.In April, Jackson was mistakenly released from jail because of a “clerical error” but he was recaptured only five months later.In February 2021, a car stopped next to Ryan Fischer and two men jumped out. After a short tussle, Jackson shot Fisher, who fell to the ground screaming. The attackers grabbed one dog each - Koji and Gustav - and left the wounded Fisher on the ground with the other French bulldog Asia. Fischer suffered chest injuries.

