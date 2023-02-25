https://sputniknews.com/20230225/us-nuclear-submarine-makes-port-call-in-south-korea--1107804672.html

US Nuclear Submarine Makes Port Call in South Korea

US Nuclear Submarine Makes Port Call in South Korea

The US 7th Fleet announced on Saturday the arrival of its fast-attack submarine USS Springfield at the naval base in the South Korean port city of Busan, in an apparent show of force aimed at the North.

2023-02-25T14:38+0000

2023-02-25T14:38+0000

2023-02-25T14:38+0000

military

asian version of nato

north korea

south korea

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099495217_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_04a7eba3693142b900066507d93f305b.jpg

Los Angeles-class submarines make routine port calls in South Korea as part of the US navy's forward-deployed submarine force in the Indo-Pacific. The length of the submarine's stay was not revealed. USS Springfield is billed as one of the most capable ships in the entire US navy. Its homeport is in Guam, in the western Pacific. The US Indo-Pacific Command said this week that it would maintain close cooperation with South Korean forces in light of North Korea’s "recent aggressive nuclear policy and advancements in nuclear capabilities." North Korea has repeatedly warned the allies against building up military presence near the Korean peninsula and has criticized US-South Korean joint drills as a preparation for invasion. It has launched several ballistic missiles off the eastern coast since the start of the year.

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/skorean-ruling-party-head-calls-for-development-of-national-nuclear-arms-media-reports-1107615010.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fast-attack submarine uss springfield, us-south korea military cooperation, american militarism, us submarine in south korea