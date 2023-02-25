https://sputniknews.com/20230225/natos-special-meme-operation-1107785932.html

NATO’s Special Meme Operation

The United States Government has never been known for its ability to seem cool. But that hasn’t stopped them from trying, even in the most inappropriate situations.

In a series of tweets by the official NATO account promoting an article allegedly from a Ukrainian soldier, NATO unleashed a word salad of pop cultural references mentioning everything from the sci-fi novel "Dune" to prison-escape film "Shawshank Redemption," to "Star Wars," and Marvel comics’ "Avengers" series.The tweet was predictably and thoroughly mocked by Twitter users who pointed out the cringe-inducing nature of comparing a real-life conflict to fictionalized Hollywood portrayals of fantasy conflicts and oddly, a prison escape.Some Twitter users even proclaimed the tweet was so bad, they “want Russia to win now.”Ironically, in 2015, after the government in Ukraine passed a “de-communization” law that made expressing support of communism an illegal act punishable by up to five years in prison, citizens in Odessa saved a statue of USSR leader Vladimir Lenin by converting it into a depiction of Darth Vader from the "Star Wars" films. The change allowed the statue to remain standing but it also preserved the Lenin statue inside it, allowing future generations to exhume him when and if the law is repealed.NATO says Ukraine is fighting the Death Star, but a statue of Star Wars’ greatest villain was erected in Ukraine to hide the country’s long connection with Russia.

