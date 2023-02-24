https://sputniknews.com/20230224/nato-ruthlessly-mocked-for-comparing-russia-ukraine-conflict-to-fantasy-movies-1107756760.html

NATO Ruthlessly Mocked for Comparing Russia-Ukraine Conflict to Fantasy Movies

When NATO’s Twitter account uploaded a bizarre mishmash of movie references in an unsuccessful effort to reach Western audiences, the most popular reply read: “Russia should win for this tweet alone.”

NATO’s Twitter account was flooded with thousands of derisive replies on Thursday after the military alliance compared the situation in Ukraine to half a dozen fictional films.“We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo,” the widely-mocked message insisted.As of publication, the original Twitter post had already been viewed over 16 million times in less than 24 hours. But judging by the replies, social media users weren’t exactly impressed by the jumble of seemingly-random pop culture references.“Russia should win for this tweet alone,” read one popular post that had quickly racked up nearly 16,000 likes – almost four times as many as the original message. “This is a real tweet from the official NATO account,” another incredulous user pointed out.“We're being forced into a third World War by people who write tweets like this,” Arizona’s Rep. Paul Gosar mused.Hundreds of other sarcastic replies mocked the aggressive transatlantic military alliance for being “cringe” or displaying “Reddit” behavior.But a handful of users responded more seriously to the sheer absurdity of the situation, pointing out the propagandistic logic of the films being referenced by NATO.It’s far from the military alliance’s first digital fiasco over the past year. Last March, NATO’s official Twitter page uploaded a photo of a female Ukrainian militant adorned with the Nazi ‘Sonnenrad’ to celebrate International Women's Day.The photo was hastily deleted after outrage from users, with a spokesman for the organization reportedly saying that NATO didn’t notice the symbol before uploading the photo.

