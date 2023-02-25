International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230225/chinese-defense-ministry-sends-delegation-to-europe-to-discuss-international-security-1107797049.html
Chinese Defense Ministry Sends Delegation to Europe to Discuss International Security
Chinese Defense Ministry Sends Delegation to Europe to Discuss International Security
China’s Defense Ministry says it has sent a delegation to the European Union to hold talks on international security and trust building.
2023-02-25T11:24+0000
2023-02-25T11:24+0000
military
china
europe
international security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082614800_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_071c341282094bcc5e549bb9bc8a78d0.jpg
The main goal of the delegation’s visit is to hold talks on the development of bilateral relations in the field of defense, exchange of views on international and regional security issues, and strengthen mutual understanding and trust, the ministry specified. On Friday, Beijing released a twelve-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis." The document, in particular, stresses the need to abandon the Cold War mentality. It also says that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and that regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or expanding military blocs.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082614800_656:0:3387:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2782c3aa3e4d3c61a8daa210eb6f611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china’s defense ministry, chinese cooperation with europe, china peace plan, china peace proposal
china’s defense ministry, chinese cooperation with europe, china peace plan, china peace proposal

Chinese Defense Ministry Sends Delegation to Europe to Discuss International Security

11:24 GMT 25.02.2023
© AP Photo / Zha ChunmingIn this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions
In this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s Defense Ministry says it has sent a delegation to the European Union to hold talks on international security and trust building.
"The Chinese Ministry of Defense sent a delegation to the General Staffs of Hungary, Germany, the European Union and NATO from February 16 to 25 to conduct institutional dialogue and consultations," the ministry said in a Saturday statement.
The main goal of the delegation’s visit is to hold talks on the development of bilateral relations in the field of defense, exchange of views on international and regional security issues, and strengthen mutual understanding and trust, the ministry specified.
On Friday, Beijing released a twelve-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis." The document, in particular, stresses the need to abandon the Cold War mentality. It also says that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and that regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or expanding military blocs.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала