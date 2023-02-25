https://sputniknews.com/20230225/chinese-defense-ministry-sends-delegation-to-europe-to-discuss-international-security-1107797049.html

Chinese Defense Ministry Sends Delegation to Europe to Discuss International Security

China’s Defense Ministry says it has sent a delegation to the European Union to hold talks on international security and trust building.

The main goal of the delegation’s visit is to hold talks on the development of bilateral relations in the field of defense, exchange of views on international and regional security issues, and strengthen mutual understanding and trust, the ministry specified. On Friday, Beijing released a twelve-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis." The document, in particular, stresses the need to abandon the Cold War mentality. It also says that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and that regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or expanding military blocs.

