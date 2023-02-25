https://sputniknews.com/20230225/china-to-unveil-peace-plan-to-end-ukraine-conflict-1107789648.html
China Unveils Peace Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
China to unveil peace plan to end Ukraine conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including China’s plan to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, economist and professor Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims that his country will strike Iran all over the world.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about the one year anniversary of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine; what Russia has accomplished and what the future might hold for both nations. Later, they discussed China's peace plan to bring an end to the conflict.In the third hour, Ted Rall spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing environmental disaster after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Later, they discussed the new change in the asylum seeker laws by the Biden administration.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
In the first hour, economist and professor Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that his country will strike Iran all over the world.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about the one year anniversary of Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine; what Russia has accomplished and what the future might hold for both nations. Later, they discussed China’s peace plan to bring an end to the conflict.
In the third hour, Ted Rall spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing environmental disaster after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Later, they discussed the new change in the asylum seeker laws by the Biden administration.
