Biden Says Sees No Benefit in China's Ukraine Peace Plan, Doubts Beijing Will Arm Russia

US President Joe Biden said he sees nothing in China’s proposed peace plan for Ukraine that would benefit any country but Russia.

Earlier, China released a 12-point document titled "China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The Russian Foreign Ministry in response to the proposal said Russia values China's sincere desire to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Biden also said he does not anticipate a major initiative on the part of China providing weaponry to Russia. In addition, the US president said Crimea is a matter for Ukraine to decide.In a clip of the same interview posted earlier in the day, Biden said Ukraine does not need F-16 fighter jets and, for now, was ruling out the possibility of Washington providing them to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate, while the government in Kiev has ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia.

