Nigerian Police Arrest Opposition MP With Stack of Money Allegedly Intended for Vote Buying

Nigerian opposition Peoples Democratic Party's politician was detained on suspicion of money laundering after being found in possession of $498,100 in cash the day before general elections, the West African nation's police stated.

A Nigerian opposition Peoples Democratic Party's politician was detained on suspicion of money laundering after being found in possession of $498,100 in cash the day before general elections, the West African nation's police stated.According to the law enforcement statement, packs of US dollars were discovered inside Chinyere Igwe's (a member of the country's House of Representatives) vehicle during a "stop and search" routine. Police also stated that Igwe was also found in possession of a list of recipients of the funds.The police announced the launch of an investigation against the politician, who represents part of the southern city of Port Harcout, and also called on all political parties to adhere to honest rules for the political struggle for votes.In Nigeria, politicians have been charged with purchasing votes to rig elections in the past. In part to make it more difficult for politicians to collect significant sums of money to bribe voters, Nigeria recently introduced new banknotes.The chairman of the nation's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told the media earlier that preparations had been made for the election on Saturday.With Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Bola Tinubu of the governing APC all considered as potential winners by the majority of polls ahead of the presidential election, the vote is expected to be the most tightly contested since the end of military rule in 1999. According to local media, there have been worries that some areas of the country, which is dealing with a jihadist insurgency in the northeast, a crisis of kidnappings for ransom, and a separatist conflict in the southeast, might not be able to hold the election. However, government officials have assured the public that the security needed to hold the election is guaranteed.To prevent foreign citizens from casting ballots on Saturday, the authorities have ordered the closing of all land borders beginning at midnight for 24 hours as part of the measures.A total of 87.2 million voter cards were gathered, INEC said on Thursday. More than 93 million individuals are registered to vote, which indicates that six million of them were unable to obtain their voting cards and hence would not be able to participate in the election.

